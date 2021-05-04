Bryn Boice Directs LOVE'S LABOURS LOST With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will be returning to the virtual stage this spring with William Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost, directed by local favorite Bryn Boice.

Featuring the cast of Hub Theatre's critically acclaimed fall production of Much Ado About Nothing, this show will be performed live online Saturday, May 22, Thursday, May 27, and Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 pm and also on Sunday, May 23 at 5:00 pm. All performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org

Sparks, sonnets, and shenanigans fly in Shakespeare's rollicking romantic comedy Love's Labour's Lost. The King of Navarre and his three idealistic lords vow to forswear food, fun, and females for three years of virtuous study. However, no sooner do they take their vow, than the Princess of France and her three lovely ladies arrive- and all bets are off! Replete with misadventures and mistaken identities, this contemporary take on the Bard's coming-of-age classic explores how we learn, how we love, and how we learn to love.

Award-winning director Bryn Boice leads fourteen local actors: Fernando Barbosa, Siobhan Carroll, Nettie Chickering, Michael John Ciszewski, Lauren Elias, Duncan Gallagher, Jessica Golden, Lorraine Kanyike, Colin McIntire, Robert Orzalli, Jon Vellante, Regine Vital, Arthur Waldstein and Micheline Wu in this modernized masterpiece.

Hub Theater Company of Boston, Inc., founded in 2012, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org

Love's Labour's Lost by William Shakespeare, directed and adapted by Bryn Boice, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, live online Saturday, May 22, Thursday, May 27, and Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 pm and also on Sunday, May 23 at 5:00 pm. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can