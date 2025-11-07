Boston Pops Will Host Third Annual Holiday Pops Preview For The Military Community

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Boston Pops has announced its third annual Holiday Pops preview event for members of the military community and their families on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Keith Lockhart, who is celebrating his 30th anniversary year leading the Pops, the special free event will honor those who defend our freedom along with the families that support them. Launched in 2023, the military preview event has become a new Holiday Pops tradition.

With the exceptional guidance from lead event sponsor, Highland Street Foundation, the Pops identified almost 20 organizations that work in the military community to be offered complimentary tickets to the December 3 event. These include the Boston Office of Veterans Services, the Massachusetts National Guard, Boston Vet Centers, Homes for Our Troops, Home Base, and MA Military Heroes Fund. In addition to these guests, free tickets are being distributed through employee veteran groups affiliated with longstanding Boston Pops, BSO, and Tanglewood sponsors Fidelity Investments, Fairmont Copley Plaza, Arbella Insurance Foundation, Bank of America, Bloomberg, and Berkshire Health Systems.

Quote from Chad Smith, BSO President and CEO: “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with the Highland Street Foundation and other sponsors to make the preview event a beloved holiday tradition for the military community and the Pops family. As an organization committed to serving our community, we are proud to give the joy of music to those who serve our country.”

Quote from Keith Lockhart, Boston Pops Conductor: “We are excited to kick off the Holiday Pops season with our third annual preview event for the military community. The orchestra and I love this new tradition! It's incredibly gratifying to spend one night sharing the joy of the holiday season with veterans, service members, and their families—and humbling to think of the gift of service that they give us every day of the year.”

Quote from Blake Jordan, Highland Street Foundation, Executive Director: “We are thrilled to partner with the Boston Symphony to honor our military community at one of our city's most iconic holiday performances. We can think of no better way to kick off the season than by showing our appreciation to all who have served and their families.”