WGBH has reported on the ways in which one Boston Conservatory student is helping to share music during these times!

Check out the video below:

Senior composition Shelbie Rassler pieced together a video from more than 70 individual performances sent in from across the country by her friends and classmates. It was viewed close to 2 million times on YouTube.





