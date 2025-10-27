Banjo Legend Tony Trischka To Hold Annual Holiday Show At Club Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Influential Banjo artist Tony Trischka will play his holiday-themed show at Club Passim in December. The concert is a banjo-driven celebration of the season where Tony turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays.

A diverse, highly textural seasonal collection, Trischka also revels in songs long forgotten and little known. Trischka is considered to be the consummate banjo artist and perhaps the most influential banjo player in the roots music world. For more than fifty years, his stylings have inspired a whole generation of bluegrass and acoustic musicians with the many voices he has brought to the instrument.

Trischka fell in love with the banjo by way of the Kingston Trio's 1959 recording of “M.T.A.,” and was able to experience the New York-centered folk revival by trekking to the Newport Folk Festival in the early to mid-'60s. He moved to the city in the early '70s and hit the ground running. Alongside other young masters like mandolinist Andy Statman and fiddler Kenny Kosek, Trischka found his purpose.

Through his tireless efforts as an educator and such divergent projects as his collaborations with his friend and fellow banjoist Steve Martin, he's helped to elevate and transform his chosen instrument's profile within American culture.

His latest album, Earl Jam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, was nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album and features some of the biggest names in bluegrass.