FPAC Brings BUYER & CELLAR to the Black Box This Week

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue their 2023-24 season with the hilarious comedy Buyer & Cellar starring Paul Rescigno November 17-19 at THE BLACK BOX. Directed by Nick Paone.

As chronicled in “My Passion for Design,” Barbra Streisand has a series of "Main Street" storefronts beneath her Malibu barn, inspired by the Winterthur Museum in Delaware in order to house her collection of dolls and other trinkets. Buyer & Cellar is a one-man comedy that follows Alex More, a struggling actor who is down on his luck after being fired from Disneyland. He lands a job curating the Malibu basement of Barbra Streisand. Alex at first does not meet his employer, but eventually Streisand comes down to peruse her collection, and the two strike up a friendly relationship. The play chronicles the fictional exchanges between Alex and his idol.

Paul Rescigno is a Los Angeles based actor who has previously performed on the FPAC stage in Something Rotten! (Nigel), The Drowsy Chaperone (Gangster 2), and Sweeney Todd (Pirelli). He has written for The Late Show with David Letterman and appeared on TV in The Resident (FOX), The Other Two (HBO Max), Odd Mom Out (Bravo), Late Show with David Letterman (CBS), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix), Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon), Black Box (ABC). His theater credits include Boats And…, The Boys From Syracuse, and The Comedy of Errors. Rescigno studied at Shakespeare's Globe in London and holds a BFA in Acting from Syracuse University. Along with his twin brother Robbie, he writes and performs their award-winning comedy show The Rescignos.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts. Later this season, FPAC will present Bright Star, an immersive Tarzan starring Broadway’s original Tarzan Josh Strickland, and August: Osage County.

Content Warning: Buyer & Cellar contains some strong language. Buyer & Cellar runs November 17-19 at THE BLACK BOX. For tickets and more information, visit FPAConline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.