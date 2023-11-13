FPAC Brings BUYER & CELLAR to the Black Box This Week

Performances run November 17-19.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 3 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre
Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall Photo 4 Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall

FPAC Brings BUYER & CELLAR to the Black Box This Week

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue their 2023-24 season with the hilarious comedy Buyer & Cellar starring Paul Rescigno November 17-19 at THE BLACK BOX. Directed by Nick Paone.  

As chronicled in “My Passion for Design,” Barbra Streisand has a series of "Main Street" storefronts beneath her Malibu barn, inspired by the Winterthur Museum in Delaware in order to house her collection of dolls and other trinkets. Buyer & Cellar is a one-man comedy that follows Alex More, a struggling actor who is down on his luck after being fired from Disneyland. He lands a job curating the Malibu basement of Barbra Streisand.  Alex at first does not meet his employer, but eventually Streisand comes down to peruse her collection, and the two strike up a friendly relationship. The play chronicles the fictional exchanges between Alex and his idol. 

Paul Rescigno is a Los Angeles based actor who has previously performed on the FPAC stage in Something Rotten! (Nigel), The Drowsy Chaperone (Gangster 2), and Sweeney Todd (Pirelli). He has written for The Late Show with David Letterman and appeared on TV in The Resident (FOX), The Other Two (HBO Max), Odd Mom Out (Bravo), Late Show with David Letterman (CBS), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix), Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon), Black Box (ABC). His theater credits include Boats And…, The Boys From Syracuse, and The Comedy of Errors. Rescigno studied at Shakespeare's Globe in London and holds a BFA in Acting from Syracuse University. Along with his twin brother Robbie, he writes and performs their award-winning comedy show The Rescignos.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts. Later this season, FPAC will present Bright Star, an immersive Tarzan starring Broadway’s original Tarzan Josh Strickland, and August: Osage County. 

Content Warning: Buyer & Cellar contains some strong language. Buyer & Cellar runs November 17-19 at THE BLACK BOX. For tickets and more information, visit FPAConline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops Features Gospel Sensation Renese King Photo
Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops Features Gospel Sensation Renese King

The Cape Ann Symphony's Annual Holiday Pops Concert, returns to kick off the holiday season. Performances run November 25-26.

2
North Shore Civic Ballet Opens Annual Holiday Auction To Train A New Generation Of Dancers Photo
North Shore Civic Ballet Opens Annual Holiday Auction To Train A New Generation Of Dancers

The North Shore Civic Ballet opens its annual holiday auction to support scholarships and resources for training a new generation of dancers in the region. Bid online from November 17 to December 8.

3
Gold Dust Orphans to Present New Holiday Show THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW Photo
Gold Dust Orphans to Present New Holiday Show THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW

Get ready for a rocking holiday season as Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans bring their high-energy musical, 'The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show,' to South Boston. Running from November 30 to December 23 at the Iron Wolf Theatre, this star-studded production promises to deliver the Orphans' signature satirical style and plenty of holiday cheer.

4
Review: Updated BLUE MAN GROUP Brings Added Merriment to The Charles Playhouse Photo
Review: Updated BLUE MAN GROUP Brings Added Merriment to The Charles Playhouse

What did our critic think of BLUE MAN GROUP at The Charles Playhouse? Blue Man Group has been in residence at Boston’s Charles Playhouse for so many years, that – with the exception of tourists and new-to-town college students – it’s probably been a long time since local theatergoers have given the show much thought.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Boston Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/19-1/21)
The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Boston The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/24-2/25)
What the Constitution Means to Me in Boston What the Constitution Means to Me
Provincetown Theater (11/16-12/03)
A Christmas Carol in Boston A Christmas Carol
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/23)
Hairspray in Boston Hairspray
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/19-1/21)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Boston Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/08-3/08)
Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes in Boston Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes
Symphony Hall (4/02-4/02)
Stand Up If You're Here Tonight in Boston Stand Up If You're Here Tonight
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (1/20-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You