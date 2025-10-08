ArtsEmerson Presents THE 4TH WITCH By Manual Cinema

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsEmerson will present Manual Cinema’s The 4th Witch, running October 30–November 9, 2025, at the Emerson Paramount Center.

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, this spellbinding new production intertwines shadow puppetry, live performance, and music to tell a haunting original story of grief, vengeance, and transformation. The show marks Manual Cinema’s return to ArtsEmerson following their acclaimed productions of Ada/Ava and Frankenstein, which earned them a devoted Boston following.

In The 4th Witch, a displaced girl flees the devastation of war and is taken in by a witch who becomes her mentor. As her powers grow, so too does her hunger for justice—and revenge against the warlord who destroyed her family. The result is an epic and emotionally charged reimagining of the Macbeth mythos, told entirely through silhouettes, projections, and music performed live before the audience.

“We’re so excited to return to ArtsEmerson with The 4th Witch,” said Drew Dir, Co-Artistic Director and Lead Deviser. “As Manual Cinema celebrates its fifteenth year of making interdisciplinary puppetry, theater, and music, we’re thrilled to share our genre-bending inversion of Shakespeare’s Macbeth with Boston audiences.”

After each performance, audiences are invited to stay for Puppet Time, an interactive post-show experience offering a behind-the-scenes look at the materials and techniques used to create Manual Cinema’s signature effects. (Puppet Time will not follow the October 30 or November 1 evening performances.)

On Saturday, November 1 at 8 p.m., the creators will participate in a Talk Back immediately following the performance, offering insight into the artistic process behind the show.

ArtsEmerson will also host two special community events:

Witches Night Out (Friday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m.) – Celebrate Halloween with The 4th Witch and your “ghoul-squad.” Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are invited to share photos using #WitchesNightOut.

The Point: Something Wicked This Way Comes (Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m.) – A panel discussion exploring the historical and cultural demonization of powerful women, from Shakespeare’s witches to modern media portrayals, featuring artists, scholars, and cultural critics.