Abilities Dance Boston To Showcase Original Compositions At The Music Of Abilities Dance Boston Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Abilities Dance Boston will showcase the original works of its composers with a special concert at 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 7th at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury.

The Music of Abilities Dance Boston concert will celebrate the creative collaborations that have shaped the company's recent works, bringing a spotlight to the original music behind several past dance performances. The in-person-only event will feature approximately 10 original compositions performed by a live 13-person ensemble, conducted by Music Director Andrew Choe. With pieces written by Choe, as well as composers Robert Gross and Erin Rogers, the original works will be presented together for the first time in this celebratory evening guided by artistry and inclusion.

"This concert brings the musical component of Abilities Dance performances to center stage," said Ellice Patterson, Founder and Executive Director of Abilities Dance Boston. "The original compositions created for our performances do more than just accompany dances; they serve as a vehicle for challenging ableism and reimagining what artistry and access can look like when everyone's voice is heard. We're excited to give our composers and musicians the space to let their music shine at The Music of Abilities Dance Boston concert."

The November 7 showcase is part of Abilities Dance's performing company program, which provides equitable employment opportunities for disabled and diverse artists and administrators who bring the company's work to life. Each performance highlights intersectional themes - such as climate justice, racial equity and accessibility - told through dance and music.

To ensure an inclusive experience for audience members, The Music of Abilities Dance Boston concert will offer ASL interpretation.