ACTORS Inc Spring Production of GODSPELL Has Been Postponed

ACTORS inc has released the following statement:

Dear ACTORS inc Family,

Unfortunately, due to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the ACTORS inc spring production of GODSPELL on April 24, 25 and 26 has been postponed. The new dates are undetermined at this time, but we'll keep you updated!!

All charges to credit card purchases for online ticket sales will be reversed beginning the weekend of March 22nd. Ticket sales, playbill ads and/or sponsorships purchased by cash or check will also be refunded during this time.

Please direct any questions regarding ads, ticket sales and/or sponsorships to the ACTORS inc Box Office email address: tickets@actorsincorporated.com





