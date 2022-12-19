12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Wheelock Family Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Anthony Texiera - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA 20%

John Connelly - PIANO MEN 2 - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA 12%

Jenna corcoran - GODSPELL - Milton players 11%

Ladies Who Brunch - LADIES WHO BRUNCH - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Patricia Fitzpatrick - MEMORIES OF THE PLAYBOY CLUB - Club Cafe 9%

Danielle masterpolo - 60’S CABARET - Break a leg 8%

Harry olshon - 60’S CABARET - Break a leg 6%

Sheila Fahey - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 6%

Jo Brisbane - MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - Gabriel's Guesthouse, Provincetown, MA 5%

Ann Kenneally Ryan - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 4%

Patty Lee - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 3%

John McDonalds - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 3%

Jen Fahey - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 2%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Josh Groban - HARMONY TOUR - Leader Bank Pavilion 44%

Aliana de la Guardia - SALT - Guerilla Opera 20%

Travis Alabanza - BURGERZ - ArtsEmerson 13%

David Gilna - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 10%

Aliana de la Guardia - I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 9%

Allen & Paul Dion - LAPOPESSA: THE CONCERT - Audion Productions 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 18%

Thayne Jasperson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 16%

Sally Ashton Forrest - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 14%

Danielle Latulippe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 12%

Celia Krefter - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%

Chryssie Whitehead - A CHORUS LINE - Break A Leg Theatre Works 9%

Richard Oaxaca - SAVAGE THE MUSIAL - Ja'Duke Theater 9%

Caroline Burden - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 7%

Hannah Shihdanian - GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 3%

Paul thompsom - SAVAGE - Jaduke 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 23%

Tiffany Lau - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 18%

Larry Sousa - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 12%

Ilyse Robbins - CABARET - Peterborough Players 11%

Dylan Rosemary Kerr - THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Arts Center 8%

Clay Rice-Thomson - MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 8%

Dylan Kerr - SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 6%

JoAnn M. Hunter - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Clay Rice-Thomson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Liz Moakley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 14%

John Crampton - PUFFS - Company Theatre 14%

nicolette blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - jaduke theater 13%

Elizabeth Sheehan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Company Theatre 11%

Zahrah Agha Harmony - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 8%

Tami Trask & Gavin Wills - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

Alice Langton - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Elizabeth Sheehan - THE HUMANS - Walpile Footlighters 7%

Tami Trask - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Alice Langton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 4%

Leslie Held - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Anna Silva - PASSION - Theater Uncorked 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Travis Grant - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 24%

Seth Bodie - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 15%

Chelsea Kerl - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 14%

Emerald City Theatrical - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre 12%

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - ELISABETTA POLITO - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Val Schillawski - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Chelsea Kerl - WITCH - Huntington Theatre 5%

DW - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Rebecca Shannon Butler - ELLIS - Guerilla Opera 4%

Fabulation or, The Re-Education of Undine - RACHEL PADULA-SHUFELT - Lyric Stage Company of Bostonv 3%

The Book of Will - ELISABETTA POLITO - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

The Light - JEZ INSALACO - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 15%

Zoe Bradford - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 14%

Nicolette Blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja’Duke Center for Performing Arts 13%

Joan McKenzie-Baird - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 11%

Oliver Massey - SEUSSICAL JR. - BowMassey Labs 9%

Tristan DiVincenzo - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Celia Krefter - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 6%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - A CHORUS LINE - Break a leg theater works 5%

Holly Chin - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 5%

Matthew Sherman - THE FANTASTICKS - The Bay Players 3%

Hannah Shihdanian - GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 2%

John McDonald - HEY OLD FRIENDSHIP - JM Productions 2%

Michelle Agullion - PASSION - Theatre Uncorked 2%

Healy Sammis - IN THIS TOGETHER - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Kevin P. Hill - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 18%

Nick Vargas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 14%

Rachel Bertone - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 13%

Rachel Bertone - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 12%

Leigh Barrett - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 9%

John Wayland Somers - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Spiro Veloudos - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Tom Frey - CABARET - Peterborough Players 6%

Deniz Khateri - SALT - Guerilla Opera 5%

Marc Bruni - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Laine Rettmer - ELLIS - Guerilla Opera 2%

Cara Consilvio - I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Corey Cadigan - PUFFS - Company Theatre 26%

Andy LeBlanc - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Applause Academy 18%

Celia Krefter - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

David Drake - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 7%

David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 7%

Logan Pitts - ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 Productions 6%

Michael Jay - BAD JEWS - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Don Sheehan - ELLEN’S BOYS - True Repertory Theatre 6%

Wesley Savick - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 6%

Laura Shink and Kristi Artinian - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 5%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Sasha Bratt - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 17%

David Drake - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 14%

Igor Golyak - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater 11%

Brett Milanowski & Tyler Rosati - SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: ROMEO AND JULIET - Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare 9%

Nick Paone - OUR TOWN - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 7%

Megan Sandberg-Zakian - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

RJ Tolan - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

Dawn M. Simmons - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Courtney O'Connor - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Tom Frey - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 4%

Jacqui Parker - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

Frank Allen - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 2%

Cezar Williams - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 2%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 15%

SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja’Duke Center for the Performing Arts 11%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 9%

PUFFS - Company Theatre 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 8%

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Center for the arts 5%

SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 3%

ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 3%

GODSPELL - Milton Players 3%

INDECENT - Weston Drama Workshop 3%

CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 2%

PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 2%

MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Applause Academy 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 1%

LILA TAFT - Break a leg 0%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 7%

CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 7%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 7%

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 4%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

ELLEN’S BOYS - True Repertory Theatre 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Arts Center 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 4%

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 4%

MARY POPPINS - Frankin Performing Arts Company 3%

WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater 3%

WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock family theatre 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 3%

GARY - WHAT 2%

SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: ROMEO AND JULIET - Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer Jr - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 18%

Dean Palmer Jr. - PUFFS - Company Theatre 13%

Daniel Kent - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja’Duke 12%

Greg Hamm - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 12%

Sam Mosher - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 11%

Stephen Petrilli - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 7%

Eliza Ducnuigeen & Moose Hoagland - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

Stephen Petrilli - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 5%

Shannon McIntosh - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 4%

Ben Rush - NEWSIES - Sorenson Arts Center / Wellesley Theatre Project 4%

Jon Ryder - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 3%

Jeff Adelburg - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 3%

Ben Rush - GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Dunn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 14%

Christopher Ostrom - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 14%

Frank Meissner Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 11%

Stephen Petrilli - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 9%

Frank Meissner, Jr. - PIPPIN - Reagle Players 7%

Nathaniel Packard - MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

David N. Farreh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Karen Perlow - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Michael Clark Wonson - FABULATION OR, THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Stephen Petrilli - JERKER - Provincetown Theater 5%

Keithlyn Parkman - SALT - Guerilla Opera 4%

Cory Patak - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Elmer Martinez - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

Nathaniel Packard - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Christopher Brusberg - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Robert McDonough - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 26%

Michael Dunford - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 15%

Sarah Troxler - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 13%

Tedi Marsh & Malcolm Granger - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 12%

Kelvyn Koning - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre company of Saugus 10%

Yona Simonson - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 8%

Megan Whalen and Lisa Deschenes - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 6%

Emily Hilliar - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 5%

Chris Morris - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Todd Gordon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 23%

Dan Rodriguez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 14%

Dan Wells - MAMMA MIA! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 14%

Dan Rodriguez - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 12%

Matthew Stern - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 12%

Kris Layton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 11%

Dan Rodriguez - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Matt Deitchman - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Guerilla Opera Ensemble - I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 3%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 16%

SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 11%

SAVAGE - Ja’Duke 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

THE PRODUCERS - FIREHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Academy Playhouse 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 4%

ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 4%

PASSION - Theater Uncorked 2%

TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - The Bay Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - WTP Studio Theatre 1%

TAKE MY SHOT - Jaduke 1%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Rising stars drama 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 13%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - North Shore Music Theatre 11%

WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 9%

SAVAGE - Ja’Duke Theater 9%

CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 8%

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse Arts Center 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg Theatre Works 5%

A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theatre Works 5%

PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 4%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit playhouse 2%

CABARET - Peterborough Players 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

DREAMING ZENZILE - ArtsEmerson 1%

I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 0%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

QUEENS - Moonbox Productions 29%

SAVAGE - Ja’Duke 28%

ELLEN'S BOYS - True Rep 19%

IN THIS TOGETHER - Break a Leg Theater Works 12%

ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 productions 6%

THE LION AND THE BULL - Homebrewed Theatre 6%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 20%

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 18%

WITCH - Huntington Theatre 13%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage 13%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit playhouse 8%

WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre 8%

MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 8%

STUCK! - West Campus Theatre 4%

A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 2%

ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 Productions 2%

SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 2%

LAPOPESSA - Audion Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Peter S Adams - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 10%

Donnie Norton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 10%

Wil Moser - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

Meghan Richardson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 6%

Emily Lambert - ORDINARY DAYS - Holly Chin Vocal Studio 6%

Joe Couturier - THE PRODUCERS - Firehouse center for the arts 5%

Talia Hankin - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Marianne Zschau - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 4%

Julia Violet - HAIR - The Company Theatre 4%

Brad Reinking - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 4%

Lauren Velasco-O'Donovan - A CHORUS LINE - Break A Leg Theatre Works 4%

Peter Kirby - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 3%

Richard Oaxaca - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 3%

John Connolly - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 3%

Danielle Masterpolo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg 3%

Samantha Myburgh - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja’Duke Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Isabella Rivera - A CHORUS LINE - Break A Leg Theatre Works 2%

Logan Blount - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Jaduke Theater 2%

Sam Sewell - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Braden Misiaszek - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Asa Nadeau - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 2%

Alan Couture - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja’Duke Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Jenna Corcoran - GODSPELL - Milton Players 1%

Paul Newcomb - MATILDA - Break A Leg Theater Works 1%

Sam Mayburgh - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja’Duke 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lily Park - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 12%

Will Swenson - A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - Emerson Colonial 7%

Jujubee - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

Eevie Perez - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre 6%

Jordan Thomas Burnett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 5%

Daniel Barrett - MAMMA MIA! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 5%

Isabelle Assaf - STUCK! - West Campus Theatre 5%

Matt McClure - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Patrick Falk - SEUSSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 4%

Aimee Doherty - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

Barbara Kessler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Jaelle Laguerre - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Blake DuBois - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 3%

Davron Monroe - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 3%

Aliana de la Guardia - SALT - Guerilla Opera 2%

Ben Cameron - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Kaley Were - MARY POPPINS - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Brandon Lee - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Jared Troilo - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Mychal Phillips - CINDERELLA - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Somi - DREAMING ZENZILE - ArtsEmerson 2%

Colleen Craig - GREASE - The Starline Room Dinner Theatre 1%

Kenny Lee - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 1%

David Jiles Jr. - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%

Bizhou Chang - ELLIS - Guerilla Opera 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sean Lally - PUFFS - Company Theatre 21%

Randell Benford - QUEENS - Moonbox Productions 11%

Talia Hankin - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Cammerron Baits - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Applause Academy 9%

Morgan Hurley - PUFFS - Company Theatre 9%

Aaron Stolicker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 7%

Michael Jay - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Jill Sweetman - MIDSUMMER NIGHT DREAM - Applause Academy 5%

Thom Markee - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 5%

Reg Rodgers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 5%

Racine Oxtoby - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 4%

Malcolm Ingram - ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Whittier Birthplace - Haverhill, MA 4%

Nathan Butera - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 3%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Yewande Odetoyinbo - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 10%

Cammeron Dimare Baits - ELLEN'S BOYS - True Repertory Theater 9%

Jennifer Van Dyck - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 8%

Eddie Shields - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage 8%

Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage 7%

Paige O’Connor - REVOLUTIONISTS - WHAT 5%

Maurice Parent - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Jared Reinfeldt - THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 5%

Gene Ravvin - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre 4%

Lyndsay Allyn Cox - WITCH - Huntington Theatre 4%

Cristiano Lourenço, Jr. - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Carl Howell - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Mike Mihm - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Tracey Conyer Lee - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 3%

Joe MacDougall - JERKER - Provincetown Theater 2%

Philip Kershaw - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 2%

Michael Underhill - WITCH - Huntington Theatre 2%

Stephen Walker - JERKER - Provincetown Theater 2%

Marta Rymer - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Lyndsay Allyn Cox - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Courtney Thomas - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 2%

David Gilna - A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 2%

Marina Re - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 1%

Ed Hoopman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

PUFFS - Company Theatre 33%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Applause Academy 18%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 10%

MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 8%

ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate 4 5%

CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department 5%

PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 4%

JERKER - Provincetown Theater 3%

THE LION AND THE BULL - Homebrewed Theatre 2%



Best Play (Professional)

THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 16%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 13%

THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 11%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage 10%

SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: ROMEO AND JULIET - Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare 9%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Cape Playhouse 7%

WITNESS - Arlekin Theater 6%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 4%

MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

GOD OF CARNAGE - The Cape Playhouse 4%

FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

A BOLT FROM D'BLUE - The Irish Cultural Center 3%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

...IPHIGENIA - ArtsEmerson 33%

SALT - Guerilla Opera 29%

I GIVE YOU MY HOME - Guerilla Opera 22%

ELLIS - Guerilla Opera 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - HAIR - The Company Theatre of Norwell 20%

Sam Mosher and Matt Kennedy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break A Leg Theater Works 19%

Ryan Barrows - PUFFS - Company Theatre 16%

Tristan DiVincenzo - TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 12%

Maya Weed - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%

Ellen Rousseau - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 9%

Justin Lahue - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 6%

Jon Savage - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department - heldoutside at the Steps at Downtown Crossing 4%

Noah Greenstein - ABOLITIONIST'S REFRAIN - Punctuate4 Productions 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Lahue - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 23%

Albina Aleksandrova - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 16%

Cameron McEachern - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre 16%

Janie Howland - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre 14%

Anna Fedorova - WITNESS - Arlekin Theater 8%

David N. Farreh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Jenna McFarland Lord - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Janie E. Howland - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Baron E. Pugh - THE LIGHT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

Cristina Todesco - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nick Waterman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 30%

Jon Ryder - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 17%

Tom Cover & David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 16%

Camilla Cox - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Cotuit Center for the Arts 15%

Anna Fedorova - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre 8%

Aubrey Dube - CYMBELINE - The Suffolk University Theatre Department - heldoutside at the Steps at Downtown Crossing 7%

Aubrey Dube - PILGRIMS OF THE NIGHT - Modern Theatre at Suffolk University 7%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sam Sewell - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 23%

Mehdi Raoufi - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 20%

Robby Davis - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 14%

Robby Davis - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre 12%

Victor Semenov - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theater 11%

Andrew Duncan Will - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Elizabeth Cahill - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 6%

Elizabeth Cahill - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

Arshan Gailus - MR. PARENT - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Gilbert Dabady - HAIR - The Company Theatre 9%

John Weltman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 9%

Janaysia Gethers - HAIR - Company theater center for the arts 8%

Emily Lambert - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 8%

Carol Stearns - SWEENEY TODD - Company Theatre 6%

Marie-Josee Bourelly - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Christina Cerbone - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'DUke 5%

Chris Spencer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Company Theatre of Norwell 5%

Randy Doyle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Falmouth Theatre Guild 4%

Harry Ohlson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Jo Brisbane - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Colleen Tenney - SUESSICAL - Firehouse Arts Center 3%

Devan Kushnir - HAIR - The Company Theatre 3%

Shannon Mccarthy - HAIR - The Company Theatre 2%

PJ Hovey - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Anthony McNamara - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - JaDuke Theater 2%

Abigail Wilfong - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 2%

Sheila Dexter - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 2%

John McDonald - HEY OLD FRIENDS - JM Productions 2%

Sofia Caliento - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Abi Wilfong - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 2%

Kerry Driscoll - A CHORUS LINE - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Ally Giebutowski - NEWSIES - Sorenson Arts Center / Wellesley Theatre Project 2%

Zane Bender - ONCE - Academy Playhouse, Orleans, MA 1%

Justing Begin - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja' Duke Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jaelle Laguerre - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - North Shore Music Theatre 11%

Bianca Rivera-Irions - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre 11%

Daniel Barrett - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Priscilla Beach Theatre 9%

Krystal Hernandez - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Kathy St. George (Berthe) - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 5%

Leigh Barrett - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Jennifer Ellis - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 5%

Lisa Kate Joyce - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Michael Skrzek - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Helen Peppler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Priscilla Beach Theatre 4%

Cassie Donnegan - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Jack Mullen - WEST SIDE STORY - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 4%

Robbie Resigno - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

Cristiano Lourenço, Jr. - NEXT TO NORMAL - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Damon Singletary - PIPPIN - Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston 3%

Gary Thomas Ng - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Paul Resigno - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

David Jiles Jr - WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Klea Blackhurst - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Jerome Vivona - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - The Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Kraig Swartz - CABARET - Peterborough Players 1%

Liliane Klein - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%

Karen Murphy - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Joy Hermalyn - CABARET - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Max Ripley - PUFFS - Company Theatre 34%

Abby Bays - THE HUMANS - Walpole Footlighters 12%

Sara Paige - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 10%

Gunnar Tyminski - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 9%

Ninette Cummins - THE HUMANS - Walpole Footlighters 7%

Scott Cunningham - THE DRAG - Provincetown theater 7%

Racine Oxtoby - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 6%

Alan Couture - SAVAGE THE MUSICAL - Ja'Duke Theater 5%

Eric Oxtoby - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 4%

Katie Pentedemos - THE DRAG - Provincetown Theater 4%

Joe Zumbo - THE LION AND THE BULL - Homebrewed Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Andy McCain - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 23%

Mark H. Dold - THE INHERITANCE - Speakeasy Stage 14%

Brandon Curry - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage 8%

Sharmarke Yusuf - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 8%

Anne Stott - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 8%

Will McGarrahan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

Kate Levy - THE LADY HAMLET - Provincetown Theater 7%

Erik Robles - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Darya Denisova - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Lab 4%

Anne Gottlieb - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Lab 3%

Mark Hofmaier - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Nathan Malin - WITNESS - Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Lab 3%

Fred Sullivan, Jr. - THE BOOK OF WILL - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Jo Michael Rezes - THE INHERITANCE - SpeakEasy Stage 2%

Dayenne CB Walters - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Katie Shults - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 1%

Kate Kenney - SERVING ELIZABETH - Peterborough Players 1%

Doug Rees - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 1%

Kate Kenney - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Peterborough Players 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

HAIR - Company theater center for the arts 41%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 40%

SEUSSICAL JR. - BowMassey Labs 16%

SEUSSICAL, JR. - BowMassey Labs 4%

