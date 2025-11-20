Barrington Stage Company 2026 Season to Feature A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary Production

Barrington Stage Company's 2026 season will feature a 50th Anniversary production of A Chorus Line, the legendary Broadway musical that won nine 1976 Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Additional creative team will be announced soon. BSC’s production will play from July 15-August 8, 2026 on the Boyd Quinson Stage.

A Chorus Line, conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban, and was co-choreographed by Bob Avian. The original Broadway production was a sensation when it opened on Broadway in 1975, running for over 15 years and over 6,000 performances.



“Directing A Chorus Line for its 50th anniversary is both a privilege and a thrill,” said director Alan Paul. “It remains the greatest musical about the theatre ever created—a brilliant, heartfelt celebration of the people who devote their lives to this art form. It’s been many years since Barrington Stage Company has staged a major dance musical, so bringing this landmark work to our 2026 season is an honor. I can’t wait for audiences to experience its power anew.”

