Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Online Playwriting Class

The class runs October 22 - December 10, Thursdays 6:30-8:30pm.

Boise Contemporary Theater has announced an online playwriting class for people aged 16 and up.

If you have always wanted to try play-writing, good news, here's your chance! Taught by playwright Dayna Smith, this class offers insight and guidance from one of the valley's most sought after playwrights.

The company is keeping the class small so you have the opportunity for the most one-on-one time. At the end of the session, your play will be read by professional actors.

Register at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=boise

