Ballet Idaho Presents THE STORIES WE TELL

Ballet Idaho is bringing a mixed repertory dance program, The Stores We Tell, to the stage. Experience dance from the classical to the contemporary at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2011 W Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, Idaho 83725 on Friday, February 4th, 2022 and Saturday, February 5th 2022.

This repertory performance highlights four unique works that emphasize the range and depth of emotion that dance can express; the stories that human movement alone can tell. These four works are George Balanchine's Serenade, Alejandro Cerrudo's Off Screen, an excerpt from Lar Lubovitch's Concerto 622, and Ghost(Light) by Craig Davidson.

George Balanchine is often called the father of American Ballet, and his ballet Serenade (set to the music of Tchaikovsky and choreographed in 1935), is the first work he ever created in America. Serenade is both a historical treasure and a timeless display of neo classical ballet virtuosity.

Off Screen, by Pacific Northwest Ballet's current Resident Choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, is a charming nod to classic cinema with whimsical seamless movement combining gravitas and humor.

An excerpt from dance luminary Lar Lubovitch's iconic Concerto 622 is a duet for two male dancers examining the solace of genuine human connection.

Ghost(Light) by Zurich- based Craig Davidson is a contemporary ballet feast for the senses exploring light, shadow, and the side of the theater the audience seldom is able to see. This work was created on Ballet Idaho dancers in 2020, however due to pandemic-related cancellations, no live audience has yet seen this work in its full glory.

Tickets for The Stories We Tell are on sale and available online at: https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/the-stories-we-tell

General show information and a full list of performance times can be found at: https://balletidaho.org/the-stories-we-tell/

Those interested in purchasing season tickets that include Ballet Idaho's The Stories We Tell can access them here: https://balletidaho.org/season_tickets/