Red Mountain Theatre Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ Youth Edition

Red Mountain Theatre, Birmingham's premier performing arts center and theatre education company, is proud to present The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors.

The production will premiere on Friday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Discovery Theatre at Red Mountain Theatre's Arts Campus at 1600 3rd Ave. South in Downtown Birmingham.

There will be three additional performances following the opening: Saturday, August 7 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://sforce.co/3kIarct

Red Mountain Theatre Director of Education Bradford Forehand said he is eager to see the cast of children take the stage.

"These kids have been working so hard to make this production perfect, and they've done an incredible job," Forehand said. "I can't wait for people to see what these kids are capable of."