85 South Comes to Birmingham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



85 South is coming to Birmingham this week. The event is set for Friday Nov 14 2025 at 8:00 pm.

85 South is a high-energy comedy experience starring DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean. Known for their quick wit and raw humor, the trio delivers a mix of stand-up, freestyle roasting, and audience interaction.

Originating from The 85 South Show podcast, their live performances celebrate Black culture, music, and comedy with unfiltered energy. Each show is unique, filled with hilarious storytelling, improv, and surprises.

Whether riffing off the crowd or cracking jokes about everyday life, 85 South guarantees a night of nonstop laughter and good vibes.