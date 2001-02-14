First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cali Cooper
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
21%
Brady Gable
- WINTER’S CABARET
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
10%
Brandi McClaran
- BRANDI MCCLARAN AND KEVIN GRIGSBY
- Homewood Theatre
10%
Lucas Pepke
- THROUGH THE SEASONS
- Homewood Theatre
9%
Suzanne Mann
- SUZANNE MANN CABARET SHOW
- Homewood Theatre
8%
Kendall Johnson
- THE MUSIC OF MARVIN GAYE
- Central Alabama Theater
8%
Kelli Dodd
- KELLI DODD SINGS DOLLY
- Central Alabama Theater
8%
Georgia Williams
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Garan Tinsley
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Laura Spears
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%
Emily K. Herring
- EMILY SINGS PATSY CLINE
- Central Alabama Theater
5%
Ciara Martin
- LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
D'Mar Tarront-Milton
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
18%
Kayleigh Smith
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
18%
Jared Max Wright
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
17%
Allison Woodward
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
13%
Royzell D Walker
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
5%
AvaRose Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Stacy Alley
- CABARET
- University of Alabama
4%
Roy Lightner
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
4%
Harper Soileau
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Allie Picou
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Natalie Wisdom
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
3%
Roy Lightner
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
2%
Kayleigh Smith
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Gill
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
35%
Jessica Taheri
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
22%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
11%
Patti Manning
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Virginia Samford Theatre
9%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
7%
Cade McCall
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Kim Schnormeier
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Jessica Taheri
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%Best Dance Production CABARET
- University of Montevallo
55%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain/UAB
17%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Leeds Arts Council
13%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
13%LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2
- CityWalk Bham
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Audrey Paige Robinson
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
19%
Kayleigh Smith
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
16%
David Callaghan
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
14%
Monet
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
11%
Micheal Long
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
10%
Michael Walker
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
7%
Roy Lightner
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
4%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Roy Lightner
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
3%
KelleyBrooke Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
2%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Kayleigh Smith
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
2%
Katie Denton
- DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
1%
Robin Ann Page
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Theatre 98
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Bart Pitchford
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
22%
Marcus Lane
- BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
15%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
11%
Carolyn Conover
- MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
10%
Maury Evans
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
9%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
8%
Scot Self
- YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
6%
Mackey Atkinson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
5%
Melissa Strickland
- JUNIE B JONES TOOTHLESS WONDER
- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE
5%
Hannah Sizemore
- THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
5%
Billy Ray Brewton
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
2%
Kelsey Sherrer
- THE GOAT
- Theatre Downtown
1%Best Ensemble JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
13%THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
12%CABARET
- University of Montevallo
12%WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
10%PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
8%MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
8%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
6%LETTERS FROM THE HEART ( A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
5%THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
3%FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
3%GREASE
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
2%THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Company
2%BIG RIVER
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
1%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
0%LURKS BEHIND - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Blackwell
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
19%
Seth Walton
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
19%
Caleb Stroman
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
18%
Cheyenne Oliver
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
13%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
12%
Carrie Wells
- AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Community Arts Council of Blount County
5%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Eboni McCoy
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
4%
Jarrod Blackwell
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jennifer Hartsell
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
23%
Jennifer Hartsell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
19%
Stacy Morris
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
16%
Jennifer Hartsell
- LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
15%
Anthony Smith
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
9%
Carolyn Violi
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
5%
Dr. Don Blakney
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
5%
Adison Pierce
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Brandon Marcus
- DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
3%Best Musical JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
19%CABARET
- University of Montevallo
13%WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
13%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
10%LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
9%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
9%ANNIE
- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
4%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
3%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
2%BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
1%THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
1%FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
33%BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
27%LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
24%WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
16%Best Performer In A Musical
Cali Cooper
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
17%
Beda Spindola
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
12%
Cole Wilson
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
10%
Troy McMullen
- LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
9%
Eli Sims
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
9%
David Westbrook Weeks
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
8%
Taylor McLendon
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
5%
Taylore Kenty
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
4%
Blake West
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
3%
Brady Peek
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
2%
Kelly Teague
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
2%
Ford Beshirs
- GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
2%
AvaRose Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Ally Cavender
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Jon McClaran
- MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
2%
AvaRose Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Jacob Call
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
Danny Edge
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
1%
Sam Torres
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%
Ryan Kopel
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- The Alexandra
1%
Sarah Anne Fernandez
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
1%
Brady Gable
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Kathryn Schmidt
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
Britton Cochran
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Elijah Johnson
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Lindley Argo
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
16%
EJ Bostick
- POTUS
- University of Montevallo
14%
Justice Fulks
- MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
9%
Michael McKay
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
6%
Jessica Scott
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
5%
Isabelle Johnson
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
5%
John Cardy
- AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Community Arts Council of Blount County
4%
Margie Eubanks
- THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
4%
Jon McClaran
- YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Maury Evans
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
4%
Josh Williams
- PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
3%
Madison McWilliams
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
3%
Alex Rikerd
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
3%
Drew Baker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Actor's Charitable Theatre
3%
Josh Williams
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
2%
Hannah Sizemore
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
2%
Penny Thomas
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
2%
Lena Bilbrey
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Kim Hutchens
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
2%
Margaret Carr
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Actor's Charitable Theatre
1%
Karen Mullins
- THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Theater
1%
Jalen Brown
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
1%
Kelsey Sherrer
- CONSTITUTION MEANT TO ME
- VST
1%
Mackey Atkinson
- SECOND SAMUEL
- Bell Tower Players
1%Best Play BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
20%GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
15%PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
14%LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
13%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
8%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
8%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
6%THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
6%YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
5%THE GOAT
- Theatre Downtown
3%SECOND SAMUEL
- Bell Tower Players
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Spencer
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
37%
Brad Archer
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
21%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
9%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
5%
Alan E. Schwanke
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
5%
Alan E. Schwanke
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
5%
Brad Archer
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Alan E. Schwanke
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
4%
Ichabod Temperance
- RICHARD II
- Bell Tower Players
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Phil Lindsay
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
31%
Phil Lindsay & Troy McMullen
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
23%
Lindsay Jones
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Alabama Shakespeare Festival
17%
Kylie Sargent
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
17%
Grant Fox
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
10%
Luke S Crowder
- LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Troy McMullen
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
22%
Jake Manley
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
17%
Ryan Godfrey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
11%
Emily Adams
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
10%
Blake West
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
7%
Garan Tinsley
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%
Alaina Lucas
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Nick Crawford
- ASSASSINS
- VST
4%
Katie Thompson
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Blake West
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
3%
Aly Sullivan
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%
Andie Hyatt
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
3%
Molly Hamilton
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
2%
Elijah Johnson
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Hamilton
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Lisa Jones
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Lisa Jones
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Don Blakney
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Olivia Reaves
- POTUS
- University of Montevallo
41%
Sydney Hermans
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville Way Off Broadway Theatre
16%
Shawn Clifton
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
10%
Anna Baker
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
10%
Marlena Elliott
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
9%
AvaRose Brown
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
8%
Fred Lawson
- THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Company
4%
Emerson Johnson
- I DON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
37%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
36%JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
14%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
7%THE CLAW
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
6%Favorite Local Theatre
University of Montevallo
32%
Northeast Alabama Community College
19%
Red Mountain Theatre
10%
Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
9%
Diversity Theater Company
6%
Leeds Arts Council
5%
The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
South City Theatre
2%
Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
The Actor's Charitable Theatre
2%
Terrific New Theatre
1%
Theatre Downtown
1%
Ghostlight Theatre
1%
Central Alabama Theater
1%
Bell Tower Players
1%
The Cloverdale Playhouse
1%
Theatre 98
1%
The Studio (Daphne, AL)
1%
Bama Reparatory Theatre
1%
Spark Theatre
1%
CityWalk Bham
0%
Community Arts Council of Blount County
0%
Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
0%
Dorothy Jemison Day (DJD) Theater
0%