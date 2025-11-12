Interview: Marcus Phillips of KIMBERLY AKIMBO at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I caught up with actor Marcus Phillips, who is currently on the road with the fnational tour of the five-time Tony Award-winning musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO. Phillips, who plays the sweet and quirky Seth, talked about the incredible experience of touring and why Birmingham audiences are in for a hilarious—and moving—surprise this November.

The musical, which is the third engagement in the 25–26 Broadway in Birmingham Series , will play at the BJCC Concert Hall from November 25–30, 2025.

I started by asking Marcus about the unique experience of being part of the inaugural national tour for the most Tony Award-winning show of its season.

"The experience has been amazing. It’s been a smooth ride since the start," Marcus told me. He added that the entire team, from the creatives in New York to the full cast, has been great.

Marcus plays Seth, who is officially described as Kimberly's first crush. However, Marcus has a deeper take on the character.

"Honestly, I think Seth is really her first friend," he explained. "Seth is kind of an outcast, a misfit of sorts. He’s interested in a lot of things the other teenagers aren't, and he’s not really socially aware all the time."

Marcus sees the relationship as two people meeting when they really need a friend.

"They’re both able to see each other for who they are—and their quirks and their flaws—and even if they are flaws to them, they kind of just lean into them. That makes the relationship even more special."

Seth sees Kim as another teenager, not just as someone with a rare genetic condition.

"He notices it, but he doesn't make it a thing or make her feel bad about it," Marcus said, emphasizing that Seth’s intentions are always rooted in care.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO has a famously unique tone. It's a tender, and uproarious coming-of-age story, with a twist. I wanted to know what it’s like to balance the serious themes with the show’s hilarious moments on stage.

"This show has such a specific tone," Marcus noted. "I feel like sometimes it can be mistaken as a sitcom-type of show, but then it has some really deep moments that just make it so different."

He gives a lot of credit to Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone, who was "amazing in illustrating what the world was, what this New Jersey on stage is like." The cast’s chemistry and focus help maintain that delicate balance. "Everyone’s so present on stage, reacting to each other."

When I asked what he believes is the "secret sauce" that makes the show so special and deserving of the love it gets, Marcus didn't hesitate: community and care.

"I think the community aspect of the show is its secret sauce," he shared. "It’s easy to see the care that these characters have for one another, even if they’re not really showing it." He believes the story's strength comes from the fact that all the character stories intertwine, making it easy for audiences to "recognize a little bit of yourself in every character that’s on stage," even the most outlandish ones.

The core takeaway of the musical is a powerful, yet simple message: the show "explores how we live in the time that we are here," with the idea that "life is short; enjoy the ride".

For Marcus, this message is a personal anchor while touring. "I feel like the message of this show kind of just keeps me grounded when it gets tough being away from home," he admitted. "You know, the shows end, and I’ll go on to something else, and I’ll be back home with my fiancé. I just need to find ways to enjoy life right now."

He hopes Birmingham audiences walk away with a feeling of compassion—both towards others and towards themselves.

Kimberly is celebrated as an inspiring character who is "determined to stay optimistic and find happiness against all odds". Marcus feels her resilience shows that "even though life can throw so many curve balls at you, there’s so much joy that can be found within the sadness."

Finally, we touched on the score by Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home). Marcus praised how "conversational" a lot of the music is, which makes it "so relatable."

"It’s easier—it’s just fun to perform every night because you really know what you’re saying, what’s behind the words, and you feel like the audiences are going to grasp onto that fast," he said. "She’s a genius in that way, where it does hit everyone in the moment."

What is the one thing Marcus thinks Birmingham audiences won't be expecting?

"I don't think that they’re ready to laugh as hard as I think they are," he said. "The show has some really funny moments, and it kind of catches you off guard when they come out. It can be a serious moment, and then all of a sudden, it does a 180 and you’re crying laughing."

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, presented by The American Theatre Guild, runs November 25–30, 2025, at the BJCC Concert Hall. Tickets are available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, and Ticketmaster.com.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus