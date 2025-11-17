Birmingham Children's Theatre To Present NARNIA: THE MUSICAL This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Children’s Theatre will present NARNIA: THE MUSICAL this December, offering a Theatre for Young Audiences staging of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. With a book by Jules Tasca, music by Thomas Tierney, and lyrics by Ted Drachman, the production will bring the world of Narnia to the Mainstage at the BJCC. Performances will take place Saturdays, December 6, 13, and 20 at 11:00 a.m., with a special Cookies & Cocoa performance on Friday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m.

The musical will follow Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter as they enter the wintry realm ruled by the White Witch, encountering themes of bravery, loyalty, and renewal. The staging is recommended for ages 6 and older and will run approximately 75 minutes, designed to accommodate families, school groups, and audiences familiar with the source material.

“Bringing Narnia to our stage is a true holiday gift,” said Ashley Woods, Executive Artistic Director of Birmingham Children's Theatre. “This story has inspired generations, and we're thrilled to share a production full of heart, imagination, and adventure with our young audiences.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for NARNIA: THE MUSICAL are on sale now. All performances will take place on the Mainstage at the BJCC in downtown Birmingham. Advance reservations are encouraged.