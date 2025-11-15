Review: CLUE at BJCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway in Birmingham’s presentation of the stage adaptation of CLUE arrived at the BJCC, delivering a fast-paced night of murder-mystery fun. The production is faithful, featuring impressive scenic design that brings the sprawling Boddy Manor to life. While it offered an enjoyable night out, it ultimately landed in the territory of good, not great, struggling to clear the high comedic bar set by its 1985 cult classic film source material.

It's a tough task to adapt a film starring comedic legends like Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn, and the stage show suffers slightly in the inevitable comparison. While the script remains a delight, the production lacked the frantic, over-the-top comedic fire that made the movie a masterpiece. The show is certainly entertaining and the ensemble gives a decent performance, but it simply didn't hold a candle to the film's singular brand of brilliance.

The entire production is elevated significantly by one spectacular performance: Adam Brett as Wadsworth.

Brett's turn as the manic butler was the best part of the entire thing. He embodied the role with relentless energy, delivering a truly hilarious and wonderfully chaotic performance. Consistently channeling strong Tim Curry vibes, Brett provided the crucial, high-speed engine that drives the comedy forward. His physicality, timing, and command of the stage ensure that even if the production doesn't quite match the film's magic, Brett's Wadsworth is an unforgettable, riotous highlight.

Overall, when the curtain falls, the show delivers a fun and entertaining night out.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

