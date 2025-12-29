Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cali Cooper
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
23%
Brady Gable
- WINTER’S CABARET
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
9%
Brandi McClaran
- BRANDI MCCLARAN AND KEVIN GRIGSBY
- Homewood Theatre
9%
Kelli Dodd
- KELLI DODD SINGS DOLLY
- Central Alabama Theater
8%
Lucas Pepke
- THROUGH THE SEASONS
- Homewood Theatre
8%
Suzanne Mann
- SUZANNE MANN CABARET SHOW
- Homewood Theatre
8%
Kendall Johnson
- THE MUSIC OF MARVIN GAYE
- Central Alabama Theater
7%
Garan Tinsley
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Laura Spears
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Georgia Williams
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Emily K. Herring
- EMILY SINGS PATSY CLINE
- Central Alabama Theater
5%
Ciara Martin
- LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kayleigh Smith
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
19%
D'Mar Tarront-Milton
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
15%
Jared Max Wright
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
15%
Allison Woodward
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
11%
Natalie Wisdom
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
6%
Roy Lightner
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
5%
Roy Lightner
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
4%
AvaRose Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Royzell D Walker
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
4%
Kayleigh Smith
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%
Stacy Alley
- CABARET
- University of Alabama
4%
Harper Soileau
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Allie Picou
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Gill
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
31%
Jessica Taheri
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
24%
Patti Manning
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Virginia Samford Theatre
10%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
10%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
7%
Cade McCall
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Kim Schnormeier
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Jessica Taheri
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%Best Dance Production CABARET
- University of Montevallo
51%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain/UAB
22%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
13%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Leeds Arts Council
12%LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2
- CityWalk Bham
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Kayleigh Smith
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
18%
Audrey Paige Robinson
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
16%
David Callaghan
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
12%
Monet
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
11%
Roy Lightner
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
8%
Micheal Long
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
8%
Michael Walker
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
6%
Kayleigh Smith
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%
Roy Lightner
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
4%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
KelleyBrooke Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
2%
Katie Denton
- DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
1%
Robin Ann Page
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Theatre 98
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Bart Pitchford
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
21%
Marcus Lane
- BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
14%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
10%
Carolyn Conover
- MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
10%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
10%
Maury Evans
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
9%
Mackey Atkinson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
6%
Scot Self
- YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
6%
Melissa Strickland
- JUNIE B JONES TOOTHLESS WONDER
- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE
6%
Hannah Sizemore
- THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
5%
Billy Ray Brewton
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
2%
Kelsey Sherrer
- THE GOAT
- Theatre Downtown
2%Best Ensemble JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
16%CABARET
- University of Montevallo
11%WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
10%THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
10%FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
7%PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
7%MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
6%THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
6%LETTERS FROM THE HEART ( A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
4%GREASE
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
2%THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
2%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
2%BIG RIVER
- Virginia Samford Theatre
2%THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Company
1%ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
1%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
0%LURKS BEHIND - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Blackwell
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
23%
Caleb Stroman
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
18%
Seth Walton
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
16%
Cheyenne Oliver
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
12%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
10%
Jarrod Blackwell
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Carrie Wells
- AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Community Arts Council of Blount County
5%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Eboni McCoy
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
3%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jennifer Hartsell
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
20%
Stacy Morris
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
19%
Jennifer Hartsell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
16%
Anthony Smith
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
14%
Jennifer Hartsell
- LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
13%
Carolyn Violi
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
6%
Adison Pierce
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
5%
Dr. Don Blakney
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Brandon Marcus
- DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
3%Best Musical JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
20%WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
12%CABARET
- University of Montevallo
12%LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
8%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
8%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
7%FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
6%ANNIE
- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
3%GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
3%THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
2%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
2%ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
32%BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
27%LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
24%WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
18%Best Performer In A Musical
Cali Cooper
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
17%
Beda Spindola
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
13%
Cole Wilson
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
9%
Troy McMullen
- LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
8%
Eli Sims
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
7%
David Westbrook Weeks
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
7%
Brady Peek
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%
Sarah Anne Fernandez
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
5%
Taylor McLendon
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
5%
Taylore Kenty
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
4%
Blake West
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
3%
Ford Beshirs
- GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
2%
AvaRose Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Kelly Teague
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
2%
Ally Cavender
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Jon McClaran
- MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
Sam Torres
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%
AvaRose Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Elijah Johnson
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Jacob Call
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
Ryan Kopel
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- The Alexandra
1%
Danny Edge
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
1%
Brady Gable
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Kathryn Schmidt
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
Britton Cochran
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Lindley Argo
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
15%
EJ Bostick
- POTUS
- University of Montevallo
13%
Justice Fulks
- MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
8%
Isabelle Johnson
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Michael McKay
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
5%
Jessica Scott
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
5%
Lena Bilbrey
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
John Cardy
- AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Community Arts Council of Blount County
4%
Margie Eubanks
- THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
3%
Jon McClaran
- YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Maury Evans
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
3%
Kim Hutchens
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
3%
Josh Williams
- PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
3%
Alex Rikerd
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
3%
Hannah Sizemore
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
3%
Drew Baker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Actor's Charitable Theatre
3%
Penny Thomas
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
3%
Madison McWilliams
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
3%
Josh Williams
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
2%
Margaret Carr
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Actor's Charitable Theatre
2%
Jalen Brown
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
2%
Kelsey Sherrer
- CONSTITUTION MEANT TO ME
- VST
1%
Karen Mullins
- THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Theater
1%
Mackey Atkinson
- SECOND SAMUEL
- Bell Tower Players
1%Best Play BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
20%GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
14%PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
12%LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
12%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
10%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
9%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
7%THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
5%YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
5%THE GOAT
- Theatre Downtown
3%SECOND SAMUEL
- Bell Tower Players
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Spencer
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
32%
Brad Archer
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
23%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
8%
Alan E. Schwanke
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
8%
Brad Archer
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Alan E. Schwanke
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Alan E. Schwanke
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
5%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
5%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Ichabod Temperance
- RICHARD II
- Bell Tower Players
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Phil Lindsay
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
30%
Phil Lindsay & Troy McMullen
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
21%
Lindsay Jones
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Alabama Shakespeare Festival
20%
Kylie Sargent
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
16%
Grant Fox
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
12%
Luke S Crowder
- LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Troy McMullen
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
19%
Jake Manley
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
15%
Blake West
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
11%
Emily Adams
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
11%
Ryan Godfrey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
9%
Garan Tinsley
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%
Andie Hyatt
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%
Nick Crawford
- ASSASSINS
- VST
4%
Alaina Lucas
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Aly Sullivan
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%
Blake West
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
3%
Katie Thompson
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Molly Hamilton
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
3%
Elijah Johnson
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Hamilton
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Lisa Jones
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Lisa Jones
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Don Blakney
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Olivia Reaves
- POTUS
- University of Montevallo
40%
Sydney Hermans
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville Way Off Broadway Theatre
15%
Marlena Elliott
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
10%
Anna Baker
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
9%
Shawn Clifton
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
9%
AvaRose Brown
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
9%
Emerson Johnson
- I DON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Fred Lawson
- THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Company
4%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
40%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
35%JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
12%THE CLAW
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
7%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
6%Favorite Local Theatre
University of Montevallo
28%
Northeast Alabama Community College
23%
Red Mountain Theatre
15%
Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
7%
Diversity Theater Company
5%
Leeds Arts Council
4%
Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
South City Theatre
2%
Terrific New Theatre
1%
The Actor's Charitable Theatre
1%
Central Alabama Theater
1%
Ghostlight Theatre
1%
Theatre Downtown
1%
The Cloverdale Playhouse
1%
Bell Tower Players
1%
Theatre 98
1%
Bama Reparatory Theatre
1%
The Studio (Daphne, AL)
1%
Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
1%
CityWalk Bham
1%
Spark Theatre
1%
Community Arts Council of Blount County
0%
Dorothy Jemison Day (DJD) Theater
0%