Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; University of Montevallo Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cali Cooper - NACC CABARET - Northeast Alabama Community College 21%

BRANDI MCCLARAN AND KEVIN GRIGSBY

9%

Brandi McClaran -- Homewood Theatre

WINTER’S CABARET

9%

Brady Gable -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

THROUGH THE SEASONS

9%

Lucas Pepke -- Homewood Theatre

SUZANNE MANN CABARET SHOW

9%

Suzanne Mann -- Homewood Theatre

KELLI DODD SINGS DOLLY

8%

Kelli Dodd -- Central Alabama Theater

THE MUSIC OF MARVIN GAYE

8%

Kendall Johnson -- Central Alabama Theater

NACC CABARET

6%

Garan Tinsley -- Northeast Alabama Community College

NACC CABARET

6%

Georgia Williams -- Northeast Alabama Community College

EMILY SINGS PATSY CLINE

6%

Emily K. Herring -- Central Alabama Theater

NACC CABARET

6%

Laura Spears -- Northeast Alabama Community College

LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS

4%

Ciara Martin -- CityWalk Bham

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

18%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

16%

D'Mar Tarront-Milton -- University of Montevallo

CABARET

16%

Jared Max Wright -- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

11%

Allison Woodward -- Jacksonville State University

FROZEN

6%

Natalie Wisdom -- Red Mountain Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

5%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

FROZEN

5%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Royzell D Walker -- Birmingham Children's Theatre

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

4%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

GREASE

4%

AvaRose Brown -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

CABARET

4%

Stacy Alley -- University of Alabama

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Harper Soileau -- Leeds Arts Council

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Allie Picou -- Leeds Arts Council

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

CABARET

32%

Emily Gill -- University of Montevallo

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

23%

Jessica Taheri -- Northeast Alabama Community College

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

11%

Patti Manning -- Virginia Samford Theatre

PUFFS

10%

Alex Rikerd -- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Kelleybrooke Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Kim Schnormeier -- UAB Department of Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

6%

Cade McCall -- UAB Department of Theatre

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

5%

Jessica Taheri -- Northeast Alabama Community College

CABARET

52%

- University of Montevallo

FREAKY FRIDAY

21%

- Red Mountain/UAB

THE MUSIC MAN

13%

- Leeds Arts Council

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

- Leeds Arts Council

LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2

1%

- CityWalk Bham

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

17%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

16%

Audrey Paige Robinson -- University of Montevallo

CABARET

12%

David Callaghan -- University of Montevallo

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

12%

Monet -- Red Mountain Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

Micheal Long -- Jacksonville State University

FROZEN

9%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Michael Walker -- University of Montevallo

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

4%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

GREASE

3%

KelleyBrooke Brown -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Kelleybrooke Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

1%

Katie Denton -- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

1%

Robin Ann Page -- Theatre 98

GROUNDED

21%

Bart Pitchford -- University of Montevallo

BOUND AND BURNED

14%

Marcus Lane -- University of Montevallo

PUFFS

10%

Alex Rikerd -- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

MACHINAL

10%

Carolyn Conover -- Jacksonville State University

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

9%

Maury Evans -- Diversity Theater Company

CRIMES OF THE HEART

8%

Kelleybrooke Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

7%

Mackey Atkinson -- Bell Tower Players

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU

6%

Scot Self -- Leeds Arts Council

JUNIE B JONES TOOTHLESS WONDER

5%

Melissa Strickland -- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

5%

Hannah Sizemore -- South City Theatre

WE THREE QUEENS

3%

Billy Ray Brewton -- Theatre Downtown

THE GOAT

2%

Kelsey Sherrer -- Theatre Downtown

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

14%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

CABARET

11%

- University of Montevallo

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

11%

- Red Mountain Theatre

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

11%

- University of Montevallo

FROZEN

7%

- Red Mountain Theatre

PUFFS

7%

- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

MACHINAL

7%

- Jacksonville State University

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

- University of Montevallo

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

6%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

LETTERS FROM THE HEART ( A COMING OUT STORY)

4%

- Diversity Theater Company

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

- Leeds Arts Council

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

- Leeds Arts Council

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

2%

- South City Theatre

GREASE

2%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

2%

- Terrific New Theatre

BIG RIVER

2%

- Virginia Samford Theatre

THROUGH A WINDOW

1%

- Diversity Theater Company

ASSASSINS

1%

- Virginia Samford Theatre

WE THREE QUEENS

1%

- Theatre Downtown

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

0%

- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

LURKS BEHIND - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS

0%

- CityWalk Bham

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

21%

Jarrod Blackwell -- Northeast Alabama Community College

CABARET

19%

Caleb Stroman -- University of Montevallo

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

17%

Seth Walton -- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

12%

Cheyenne Oliver -- Jacksonville State University

PUFFS

11%

Alex Rikerd -- Way Off Broadway Theater

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

5%

Jarrod Blackwell -- Northeast Alabama Community College

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

Carrie Wells -- Community Arts Council of Blount County

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

GROUNDED

3%

Eboni McCoy -- University of Montevallo

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

CABARET

21%

Jennifer Hartsell -- University of Montevallo

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

18%

Stacy Morris -- Northeast Alabama Community College

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

16%

Jennifer Hartsell -- University of Montevallo

FROZEN

14%

Anthony Smith -- Red Mountain Theatre

LIZZIE

13%

Jennifer Hartsell -- University of Montevallo

ASSASSINS

7%

Carolyn Violi -- Virginia Samford Theatre

GREASE

4%

Adison Pierce -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Dr. Don Blakney -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

3%

Brandon Marcus -- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

19%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

13%

- Red Mountain Theatre

CABARET

12%

- University of Montevallo

LIZZIE

8%

- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

8%

- Jacksonville State University

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

- University of Montevallo

FROZEN

6%

- Red Mountain Theatre

ANNIE

5%

- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Birmingham Children's Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

- UAB Department of Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

- Leeds Arts Council

GREASE

2%

- Lighthouse Theatre Company

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

- Leeds Arts Council

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

2%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

ASSASSINS

2%

- Virginia Samford Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

- Red Mountain Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

2%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

33%

- University of Montevallo

BOUND AND BURNED

26%

- University of Montevallo

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

24%

- Diversity Theater Company

WE THREE QUEENS

18%

- Theatre Downtown

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

15%

Cali Cooper -- Northeast Alabama Community College

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

14%

Beda Spindola -- Red Mountain Theatre

CABARET

10%

Cole Wilson -- University of Montevallo

LIZZIE

8%

Troy McMullen -- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

Eli Sims -- Jacksonville State University

CABARET

7%

David Westbrook Weeks -- University of Montevallo

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

6%

Brady Peek -- Northeast Alabama Community College

FROZEN

5%

Sarah Anne Fernandez -- Red Mountain Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Taylor McLendon -- University of Montevallo

CABARET

4%

Taylore Kenty -- University of Montevallo

ASSASSINS

3%

Blake West -- Virginia Samford Theatre

GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Ford Beshirs -- UAB Department of Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Kelly Teague -- Leeds Arts Council

BRIGHT STAR

2%

AvaRose Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Ally Cavender -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

MUSIC MAN

1%

Jon McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

ASSASSINS

1%

Sam Torres -- Virginia Samford Theatre

GREASE

1%

AvaRose Brown -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Jacob Call -- Leeds Arts Council

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

1%

Ryan Kopel -- The Alexandra

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

1%

Danny Edge -- Northeast Alabama Community College

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Kathryn Schmidt -- Leeds Arts Council

GREASE

1%

Brady Gable -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Britton Cochran -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

0%

Elijah Johnson -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

GROUNDED

15%

Lindley Argo -- University of Montevallo

POTUS

13%

EJ Bostick -- University of Montevallo

MACHINAL

9%

Justice Fulks -- Jacksonville State University

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

6%

Isabelle Johnson -- UAB Department of Theatre

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

6%

Michael McKay -- Diversity Theater Company

PUFFS

5%

Jessica Scott -- Way Off Broadway Theater

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

John Cardy -- Community Arts Council of Blount County

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

4%

Margie Eubanks -- South City Theatre

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU

3%

Jon McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

3%

Maury Evans -- Diversity Theater Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Kim Hutchens -- Bell Tower Players

PUFFS

3%

Josh Williams -- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Alex Rikerd -- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Drew Baker -- The Actor's Charitable Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Hannah Sizemore -- Bell Tower Players

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

3%

Madison McWilliams -- Diversity Theater Company

WE THREE QUEENS

3%

Penny Thomas -- Theatre Downtown

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Josh Williams -- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Lena Bilbrey -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Margaret Carr -- The Actor's Charitable Theatre

WE THREE QUEENS

2%

Jalen Brown -- Theatre Downtown

CONSTITUTION MEANT TO ME

1%

Kelsey Sherrer -- VST

THROUGH A WINDOW

1%

Karen Mullins -- Diversity Theater Theater

SECOND SAMUEL

1%

Mackey Atkinson -- Bell Tower Players

BOUND AND BURNED

20%

- University of Montevallo

GROUNDED

14%

- University of Montevallo

PUFFS

13%

- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

13%

- Diversity Theater Company

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

10%

- UAB Department of Theatre

CRIMES OF THE HEART

8%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

7%

- Bell Tower Players

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU

5%

- Leeds Arts Council

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

5%

- South City Theatre

THE GOAT

3%

- Theatre Downtown

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

- Bell Tower Players

CABARET

33%

Adam Spencer -- University of Montevallo

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

21%

Brad Archer -- Northeast Alabama Community College

PUFFS

8%

Alex Rikerd -- Way Off Broadway Theater

FREAKY FRIDAY

8%

Alan E. Schwanke -- Red Mountain Theatre

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

6%

Brad Archer -- Northeast Alabama Community College

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

6%

Alan E. Schwanke -- UAB Department of Theatre

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

5%

Alan E. Schwanke -- Terrific New Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

5%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

RICHARD II

4%

Ichabod Temperance -- Bell Tower Players

CABARET

30%

Phil Lindsay -- University of Montevallo

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

22%

Phil Lindsay & Troy McMullen -- University of Montevallo

THE WIZARD OF OZ

20%

Lindsay Jones -- Alabama Shakespeare Festival

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

16%

Kylie Sargent -- Jacksonville State University

GREASE

10%

Grant Fox -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS

2%

Luke S Crowder -- CityWalk Bham

CABARET

19%

Troy McMullen -- University of Montevallo

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

15%

Jake Manley -- University of Montevallo

FROZEN

11%

Blake West -- Red Mountain Theatre

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

11%

Emily Adams -- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

Ryan Godfrey -- Jacksonville State University

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

5%

Garan Tinsley -- Northeast Alabama Community College

ASSASSINS

4%

Nick Crawford -- VST

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Alaina Lucas -- Leeds Arts Council

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

3%

Andie Hyatt -- Northeast Alabama Community College

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

3%

Blake West -- Terrific New Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Katie Thompson -- Leeds Arts Council

GREASE

3%

Aly Sullivan -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

3%

Molly Hamilton -- Northeast Alabama Community College

GREASE

2%

Elijah Johnson -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Ethan Hamilton -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Lisa Jones -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Lisa Jones -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Don Blakney -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

POTUS

41%

Olivia Reaves -- University of Montevallo

THE CRUCIBLE

15%

Sydney Hermans -- Prattville Way Off Broadway Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

Marlena Elliott -- Bell Tower Players

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

10%

Shawn Clifton -- Diversity Theater Company

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

9%

Anna Baker -- Diversity Theater Company

CRIMES OF THE HEART

7%

AvaRose Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

I DON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT

4%

Emerson Johnson -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

THROUGH A WINDOW

4%

Fred Lawson -- Diversity Theater Company

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

39%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE WIZARD OF OZ

37%

- Birmingham Children's Theatre

JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER

12%

- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

6%

- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

THE CLAW

6%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

28%

University of Montevallo

21%

Northeast Alabama Community College

16%

Red Mountain Theatre

7%

Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

5%

Diversity Theater Company

4%

Leeds Arts Council

2%

The Lighthouse Theatre Company

2%

South City Theatre

2%

Terrific New Theatre

1%

The Actor's Charitable Theatre

1%

Lighthouse Theatre Company

1%

Central Alabama Theater

1%

Theatre Downtown

1%

Ghostlight Theatre

1%

The Cloverdale Playhouse

1%

Bell Tower Players

1%

Theatre 98

1%

Bama Reparatory Theatre

1%

The Studio (Daphne, AL)

1%

Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

1%

Spark Theatre

0%

CityWalk Bham

0%

Community Arts Council of Blount County

0%

Dorothy Jemison Day (DJD) Theater

