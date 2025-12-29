The World Ballet Company's SWAN LAKE Comes to Birmingham in 2026

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The World Ballet Company’s Swan Lake is set to bring one of classical ballet’s most enduring stories to life on stage at Alabama Theatre in Birmingham on April 9, 2026. The internationally touring production will present Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score with a company of 50 dancers, elaborate sets and more than 150 hand‑sewn costumes in a performance expected to captivate audiences of all ages.

The performance, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., follows a rich tradition of bringing grand ballet to Alabama audiences and highlights the 2026 performing arts season in the state. Swan Lake tells the timeless tale of Prince Siegfried and the enchanted Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse. Revered for its emotional depth and technical complexity, the ballet features memorable sequences such as the “Dance of the Little Swans” and the dramatic duel between good and evil.

The World Ballet Company production combines classical technique with theatrical flair, showcasing dancers from around the globe whose range and precision bring the century‑old choreography to vibrant life. With Tchaikovsky’s stirring music serving as its emotional backbone, Swan Lake is expected to draw both seasoned ballet enthusiasts and newcomers alike to this celebrated work.

Birmingham Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH (Northeast Alabama Community College) 20% of votes 2. WAITRESS THE MUSICAL (Red Mountain Theatre) 12.3% of votes 3. CABARET (University of Montevallo) 12% of votes Vote Now!