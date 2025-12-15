Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cali Cooper
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
22%
Brady Gable
- WINTER’S CABARET
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
9%
Lucas Pepke
- THROUGH THE SEASONS
- Homewood Theatre
9%
Brandi McClaran
- BRANDI MCCLARAN AND KEVIN GRIGSBY
- Homewood Theatre
9%
Suzanne Mann
- SUZANNE MANN CABARET SHOW
- Homewood Theatre
9%
Kelli Dodd
- KELLI DODD SINGS DOLLY
- Central Alabama Theater
7%
Kendall Johnson
- THE MUSIC OF MARVIN GAYE
- Central Alabama Theater
7%
Garan Tinsley
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Georgia Williams
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Emily K. Herring
- EMILY SINGS PATSY CLINE
- Central Alabama Theater
6%
Laura Spears
- NACC CABARET
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Ciara Martin
- LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kayleigh Smith
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
18%
D'Mar Tarront-Milton
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
17%
Jared Max Wright
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
16%
Allison Woodward
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
12%
Natalie Wisdom
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
5%
Royzell D Walker
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
4%
AvaRose Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Kayleigh Smith
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%
Roy Lightner
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
4%
Roy Lightner
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
4%
Stacy Alley
- CABARET
- University of Alabama
4%
Harper Soileau
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Allie Picou
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Gill
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
32%
Jessica Taheri
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
23%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
11%
Patti Manning
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Virginia Samford Theatre
10%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
7%
Kim Schnormeier
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Cade McCall
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
6%
Jessica Taheri
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%Best Dance Production CABARET
- University of Montevallo
54%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain/UAB
18%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
13%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Leeds Arts Council
13%LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2
- CityWalk Bham
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Audrey Paige Robinson
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
17%
Kayleigh Smith
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
17%
David Callaghan
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
12%
Monet
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
11%
Micheal Long
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
9%
Roy Lightner
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
8%
Michael Walker
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
7%
Kayleigh Smith
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Roy Lightner
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
3%
KelleyBrooke Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
2%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Katie Denton
- DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
1%
Robin Ann Page
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Theatre 98
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Bart Pitchford
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
22%
Marcus Lane
- BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
15%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
10%
Carolyn Conover
- MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
10%
Maury Evans
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
9%
Kelleybrooke Brown
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
8%
Scot Self
- YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
6%
Mackey Atkinson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
6%
Melissa Strickland
- JUNIE B JONES TOOTHLESS WONDER
- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE
5%
Hannah Sizemore
- THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
5%
Billy Ray Brewton
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
3%
Kelsey Sherrer
- THE GOAT
- Theatre Downtown
2%Best Ensemble JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
14%THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
11%CABARET
- University of Montevallo
11%WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
10%PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
7%MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
7%FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
6%THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%LETTERS FROM THE HEART ( A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
4%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
2%GREASE
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
2%THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Company
1%BIG RIVER
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
1%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
0%LURKS BEHIND - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Blackwell
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
21%
Caleb Stroman
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
18%
Seth Walton
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
18%
Cheyenne Oliver
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
12%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
11%
Jarrod Blackwell
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
5%
Carrie Wells
- AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Community Arts Council of Blount County
5%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Eboni McCoy
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
4%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jennifer Hartsell
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
21%
Stacy Morris
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
18%
Jennifer Hartsell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
18%
Jennifer Hartsell
- LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
14%
Anthony Smith
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
12%
Carolyn Violi
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
6%
Adison Pierce
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Dr. Don Blakney
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Brandon Marcus
- DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
3%Best Musical JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
19%WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
13%CABARET
- University of Montevallo
12%LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
9%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
9%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
8%ANNIE
- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE
5%FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
4%NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
3%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
2%GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
2%ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
2%BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
33%BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
26%LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
24%WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
16%Best Performer In A Musical
Cali Cooper
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
15%
Beda Spindola
- WAITRESS THE MUSICAL
- Red Mountain Theatre
12%
Cole Wilson
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
9%
Troy McMullen
- LIZZIE
- University of Montevallo
8%
Eli Sims
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
8%
David Westbrook Weeks
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
7%
Brady Peek
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Sarah Anne Fernandez
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
5%
Taylor McLendon
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
5%
Taylore Kenty
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
4%
Blake West
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
3%
Kelly Teague
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
2%
Ford Beshirs
- GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
2%
AvaRose Brown
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Ally Cavender
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Jon McClaran
- MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
AvaRose Brown
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Sam Torres
- ASSASSINS
- Virginia Samford Theatre
1%
Jacob Call
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
Ryan Kopel
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- The Alexandra
1%
Danny Edge
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
1%
Kathryn Schmidt
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
1%
Brady Gable
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Britton Cochran
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Elijah Johnson
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Lindley Argo
- GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
16%
EJ Bostick
- POTUS
- University of Montevallo
14%
Justice Fulks
- MACHINAL
- Jacksonville State University
9%
Michael McKay
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
6%
Jessica Scott
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
5%
Isabelle Johnson
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
5%
John Cardy
- AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Community Arts Council of Blount County
4%
Margie Eubanks
- THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
4%
Maury Evans
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
3%
Jon McClaran
- YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Josh Williams
- PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
3%
Drew Baker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Actor's Charitable Theatre
3%
Alex Rikerd
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
3%
Madison McWilliams
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
3%
Kim Hutchens
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
3%
Hannah Sizemore
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
2%
Josh Williams
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre
2%
Penny Thomas
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
2%
Lena Bilbrey
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Margaret Carr
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Actor's Charitable Theatre
2%
Kelsey Sherrer
- CONSTITUTION MEANT TO ME
- VST
1%
Karen Mullins
- THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Theater
1%
Jalen Brown
- WE THREE QUEENS
- Theatre Downtown
1%
Mackey Atkinson
- SECOND SAMUEL
- Bell Tower Players
1%Best Play BOUND AND BURNED
- University of Montevallo
21%GROUNDED
- University of Montevallo
15%LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
13%PUFFS
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
13%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- UAB Department of Theatre
8%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
8%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
7%THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE
- South City Theatre
6%YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Leeds Arts Council
5%THE GOAT
- Theatre Downtown
3%SECOND SAMUEL
- Bell Tower Players
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Spencer
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
34%
Brad Archer
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
22%
Alex Rikerd
- PUFFS
- Way Off Broadway Theater
9%
Brad Archer
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Alan E. Schwanke
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Red Mountain Theatre
6%
Alan E. Schwanke
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- UAB Department of Theatre
5%
Alan E. Schwanke
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
5%
Brandi McClaran
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
5%
Brandi McClaran
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Ichabod Temperance
- RICHARD II
- Bell Tower Players
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Phil Lindsay
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
29%
Phil Lindsay & Troy McMullen
- THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH
- University of Montevallo
23%
Lindsay Jones
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Alabama Shakespeare Festival
19%
Kylie Sargent
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
17%
Grant Fox
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
11%
Luke S Crowder
- LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS
- CityWalk Bham
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Troy McMullen
- CABARET
- University of Montevallo
20%
Jake Manley
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- University of Montevallo
16%
Emily Adams
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
11%
Ryan Godfrey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Jacksonville State University
10%
Blake West
- FROZEN
- Red Mountain Theatre
9%
Garan Tinsley
- JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
6%
Alaina Lucas
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
4%
Nick Crawford
- ASSASSINS
- VST
4%
Andie Hyatt
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
4%
Blake West
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- Terrific New Theatre
3%
Katie Thompson
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Leeds Arts Council
3%
Molly Hamilton
- THE MOUNTAIN SONG
- Northeast Alabama Community College
3%
Aly Sullivan
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
3%
Elijah Johnson
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Hamilton
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Lisa Jones
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Lisa Jones
- GREASE
- Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Don Blakney
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Olivia Reaves
- POTUS
- University of Montevallo
40%
Sydney Hermans
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Prattville Way Off Broadway Theatre
16%
Marlena Elliott
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bell Tower Players
10%
Anna Baker
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
10%
Shawn Clifton
- LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)
- Diversity Theater Company
10%
AvaRose Brown
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
7%
Emerson Johnson
- I DON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
4%
Fred Lawson
- THROUGH A WINDOW
- Diversity Theater Company
4%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Northeast Alabama Community College
40%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Birmingham Children's Theatre
36%JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER
- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
13%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL
- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
6%THE CLAW
- The Lighthouse Theatre Company
6%Favorite Local Theatre
University of Montevallo
29%
Northeast Alabama Community College
22%
Red Mountain Theatre
14%
Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre
8%
Diversity Theater Company
6%
Leeds Arts Council
4%
The Lighthouse Theatre Company
2%
South City Theatre
2%
The Actor's Charitable Theatre
1%
Lighthouse Theatre Company
1%
Central Alabama Theater
1%
Terrific New Theatre
1%
Theatre Downtown
1%
Ghostlight Theatre
1%
Bell Tower Players
1%
Bama Reparatory Theatre
1%
The Cloverdale Playhouse
1%
Theatre 98
1%
The Studio (Daphne, AL)
1%
Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual
1%
Spark Theatre
1%
CityWalk Bham
0%
Community Arts Council of Blount County
0%
Dorothy Jemison Day (DJD) Theater
0%