Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cali Cooper - NACC CABARET - Northeast Alabama Community College 22%

WINTER’S CABARET

9%

Brady Gable -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

THROUGH THE SEASONS

9%

Lucas Pepke -- Homewood Theatre

BRANDI MCCLARAN AND KEVIN GRIGSBY

9%

Brandi McClaran -- Homewood Theatre

SUZANNE MANN CABARET SHOW

9%

Suzanne Mann -- Homewood Theatre

KELLI DODD SINGS DOLLY

7%

Kelli Dodd -- Central Alabama Theater

THE MUSIC OF MARVIN GAYE

7%

Kendall Johnson -- Central Alabama Theater

NACC CABARET

6%

Garan Tinsley -- Northeast Alabama Community College

NACC CABARET

6%

Georgia Williams -- Northeast Alabama Community College

EMILY SINGS PATSY CLINE

6%

Emily K. Herring -- Central Alabama Theater

NACC CABARET

6%

Laura Spears -- Northeast Alabama Community College

LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS

4%

Ciara Martin -- CityWalk Bham

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

18%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

17%

D'Mar Tarront-Milton -- University of Montevallo

CABARET

16%

Jared Max Wright -- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

12%

Allison Woodward -- Jacksonville State University

FROZEN

5%

Natalie Wisdom -- Red Mountain Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Royzell D Walker -- Birmingham Children's Theatre

GREASE

4%

AvaRose Brown -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

4%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

FROZEN

4%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

CABARET

4%

Stacy Alley -- University of Alabama

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Harper Soileau -- Leeds Arts Council

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Allie Picou -- Leeds Arts Council

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

CABARET

32%

Emily Gill -- University of Montevallo

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

23%

Jessica Taheri -- Northeast Alabama Community College

PUFFS

11%

Alex Rikerd -- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

10%

Patti Manning -- Virginia Samford Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Kelleybrooke Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

6%

Kim Schnormeier -- UAB Department of Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

6%

Cade McCall -- UAB Department of Theatre

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

5%

Jessica Taheri -- Northeast Alabama Community College

CABARET

54%

- University of Montevallo

FREAKY FRIDAY

18%

- Red Mountain/UAB

THE MUSIC MAN

13%

- Leeds Arts Council

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

- Leeds Arts Council

LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2

2%

- CityWalk Bham

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

17%

Audrey Paige Robinson -- University of Montevallo

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

17%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

CABARET

12%

David Callaghan -- University of Montevallo

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

11%

Monet -- Red Mountain Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

Micheal Long -- Jacksonville State University

FROZEN

8%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Michael Walker -- University of Montevallo

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

4%

Kayleigh Smith -- Northeast Alabama Community College

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

FREAKY FRIDAY

3%

Roy Lightner -- Red Mountain Theatre

GREASE

3%

KelleyBrooke Brown -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Kelleybrooke Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

1%

Katie Denton -- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

1%

Robin Ann Page -- Theatre 98

GROUNDED

22%

Bart Pitchford -- University of Montevallo

BOUND AND BURNED

15%

Marcus Lane -- University of Montevallo

PUFFS

10%

Alex Rikerd -- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

MACHINAL

10%

Carolyn Conover -- Jacksonville State University

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

9%

Maury Evans -- Diversity Theater Company

CRIMES OF THE HEART

8%

Kelleybrooke Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU

6%

Scot Self -- Leeds Arts Council

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Mackey Atkinson -- Bell Tower Players

JUNIE B JONES TOOTHLESS WONDER

5%

Melissa Strickland -- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

5%

Hannah Sizemore -- South City Theatre

WE THREE QUEENS

3%

Billy Ray Brewton -- Theatre Downtown

THE GOAT

2%

Kelsey Sherrer -- Theatre Downtown

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

14%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

11%

- University of Montevallo

CABARET

11%

- University of Montevallo

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

10%

- Red Mountain Theatre

PUFFS

7%

- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

MACHINAL

7%

- Jacksonville State University

FROZEN

6%

- Red Mountain Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

- University of Montevallo

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

6%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

LETTERS FROM THE HEART ( A COMING OUT STORY)

4%

- Diversity Theater Company

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

- Leeds Arts Council

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

- Leeds Arts Council

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

2%

- South City Theatre

GREASE

2%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

2%

- Terrific New Theatre

THROUGH A WINDOW

1%

- Diversity Theater Company

BIG RIVER

1%

- Virginia Samford Theatre

ASSASSINS

1%

- Virginia Samford Theatre

WE THREE QUEENS

1%

- Theatre Downtown

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

0%

- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

LURKS BEHIND - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS

0%

- CityWalk Bham

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

21%

Jarrod Blackwell -- Northeast Alabama Community College

CABARET

18%

Caleb Stroman -- University of Montevallo

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

18%

Seth Walton -- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

12%

Cheyenne Oliver -- Jacksonville State University

PUFFS

11%

Alex Rikerd -- Way Off Broadway Theater

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

5%

Jarrod Blackwell -- Northeast Alabama Community College

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

Carrie Wells -- Community Arts Council of Blount County

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

GROUNDED

4%

Eboni McCoy -- University of Montevallo

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

CABARET

21%

Jennifer Hartsell -- University of Montevallo

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

18%

Stacy Morris -- Northeast Alabama Community College

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

18%

Jennifer Hartsell -- University of Montevallo

LIZZIE

14%

Jennifer Hartsell -- University of Montevallo

FROZEN

12%

Anthony Smith -- Red Mountain Theatre

ASSASSINS

6%

Carolyn Violi -- Virginia Samford Theatre

GREASE

4%

Adison Pierce -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Dr. Don Blakney -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

3%

Brandon Marcus -- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

19%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

13%

- Red Mountain Theatre

CABARET

12%

- University of Montevallo

LIZZIE

9%

- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

- Jacksonville State University

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

- University of Montevallo

ANNIE

5%

- PRATTVILLE'S WAY OFF BROADWAY THEATRE

FROZEN

5%

- Red Mountain Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Birmingham Children's Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

- UAB Department of Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

- Leeds Arts Council

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

- Leeds Arts Council

GREASE

2%

- Lighthouse Theatre Company

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

2%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

ASSASSINS

2%

- Virginia Samford Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

2%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

- Red Mountain Theatre

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

33%

- University of Montevallo

BOUND AND BURNED

26%

- University of Montevallo

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

24%

- Diversity Theater Company

WE THREE QUEENS

16%

- Theatre Downtown

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

15%

Cali Cooper -- Northeast Alabama Community College

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL

12%

Beda Spindola -- Red Mountain Theatre

CABARET

9%

Cole Wilson -- University of Montevallo

LIZZIE

8%

Troy McMullen -- University of Montevallo

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

8%

Eli Sims -- Jacksonville State University

CABARET

7%

David Westbrook Weeks -- University of Montevallo

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

6%

Brady Peek -- Northeast Alabama Community College

FROZEN

5%

Sarah Anne Fernandez -- Red Mountain Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Taylor McLendon -- University of Montevallo

CABARET

4%

Taylore Kenty -- University of Montevallo

ASSASSINS

3%

Blake West -- Virginia Samford Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Kelly Teague -- Leeds Arts Council

GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Ford Beshirs -- UAB Department of Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

2%

AvaRose Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Ally Cavender -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

MUSIC MAN

1%

Jon McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

GREASE

1%

AvaRose Brown -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

ASSASSINS

1%

Sam Torres -- Virginia Samford Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Jacob Call -- Leeds Arts Council

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

1%

Ryan Kopel -- The Alexandra

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

1%

Danny Edge -- Northeast Alabama Community College

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Kathryn Schmidt -- Leeds Arts Council

GREASE

1%

Brady Gable -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Britton Cochran -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Elijah Johnson -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

GROUNDED

16%

Lindley Argo -- University of Montevallo

POTUS

14%

EJ Bostick -- University of Montevallo

MACHINAL

9%

Justice Fulks -- Jacksonville State University

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

6%

Michael McKay -- Diversity Theater Company

PUFFS

5%

Jessica Scott -- Way Off Broadway Theater

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

5%

Isabelle Johnson -- UAB Department of Theatre

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

John Cardy -- Community Arts Council of Blount County

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

4%

Margie Eubanks -- South City Theatre

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

3%

Maury Evans -- Diversity Theater Company

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU

3%

Jon McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

PUFFS

3%

Josh Williams -- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Drew Baker -- The Actor's Charitable Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Alex Rikerd -- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

3%

Madison McWilliams -- Diversity Theater Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Kim Hutchens -- Bell Tower Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Hannah Sizemore -- Bell Tower Players

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Josh Williams -- Prattville's Way Off Broadway Theatre

WE THREE QUEENS

2%

Penny Thomas -- Theatre Downtown

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Lena Bilbrey -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Margaret Carr -- The Actor's Charitable Theatre

CONSTITUTION MEANT TO ME

1%

Kelsey Sherrer -- VST

THROUGH A WINDOW

1%

Karen Mullins -- Diversity Theater Theater

WE THREE QUEENS

1%

Jalen Brown -- Theatre Downtown

SECOND SAMUEL

1%

Mackey Atkinson -- Bell Tower Players

BOUND AND BURNED

21%

- University of Montevallo

GROUNDED

15%

- University of Montevallo

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

13%

- Diversity Theater Company

PUFFS

13%

- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

8%

- UAB Department of Theatre

CRIMES OF THE HEART

8%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

7%

- Bell Tower Players

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

6%

- South City Theatre

YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU

5%

- Leeds Arts Council

THE GOAT

3%

- Theatre Downtown

SECOND SAMUEL

1%

- Bell Tower Players

CABARET

34%

Adam Spencer -- University of Montevallo

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

22%

Brad Archer -- Northeast Alabama Community College

PUFFS

9%

Alex Rikerd -- Way Off Broadway Theater

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

6%

Brad Archer -- Northeast Alabama Community College

FREAKY FRIDAY

6%

Alan E. Schwanke -- Red Mountain Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

5%

Alan E. Schwanke -- UAB Department of Theatre

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

5%

Alan E. Schwanke -- Terrific New Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

5%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

Brandi McClaran -- Leeds Arts Council

RICHARD II

3%

Ichabod Temperance -- Bell Tower Players

CABARET

29%

Phil Lindsay -- University of Montevallo

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH

23%

Phil Lindsay & Troy McMullen -- University of Montevallo

THE WIZARD OF OZ

19%

Lindsay Jones -- Alabama Shakespeare Festival

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

17%

Kylie Sargent -- Jacksonville State University

GREASE

11%

Grant Fox -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

LURKS BEHIND VOL. 2 - SOUTHERN DANCEWORKS

2%

Luke S Crowder -- CityWalk Bham

CABARET

20%

Troy McMullen -- University of Montevallo

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

16%

Jake Manley -- University of Montevallo

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

11%

Emily Adams -- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

10%

Ryan Godfrey -- Jacksonville State University

FROZEN

9%

Blake West -- Red Mountain Theatre

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

6%

Garan Tinsley -- Northeast Alabama Community College

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Alaina Lucas -- Leeds Arts Council

ASSASSINS

4%

Nick Crawford -- VST

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

4%

Andie Hyatt -- Northeast Alabama Community College

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

3%

Blake West -- Terrific New Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Katie Thompson -- Leeds Arts Council

THE MOUNTAIN SONG

3%

Molly Hamilton -- Northeast Alabama Community College

GREASE

3%

Aly Sullivan -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

Elijah Johnson -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Ethan Hamilton -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Lisa Jones -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

GREASE

1%

Lisa Jones -- Lighthouse Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Don Blakney -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

POTUS

40%

Olivia Reaves -- University of Montevallo

THE CRUCIBLE

16%

Sydney Hermans -- Prattville Way Off Broadway Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

Marlena Elliott -- Bell Tower Players

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

10%

Anna Baker -- Diversity Theater Company

LETTERS FROM THE HEART (A COMING OUT STORY)

10%

Shawn Clifton -- Diversity Theater Company

CRIMES OF THE HEART

7%

AvaRose Brown -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

I DON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT

4%

Emerson Johnson -- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

THROUGH A WINDOW

4%

Fred Lawson -- Diversity Theater Company

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

40%

- Northeast Alabama Community College

THE WIZARD OF OZ

36%

- Birmingham Children's Theatre

JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER

13%

- Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS THE MUSICAL

6%

- Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

THE CLAW

6%

- The Lighthouse Theatre Company

29%

University of Montevallo

22%

Northeast Alabama Community College

14%

Red Mountain Theatre

8%

Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre

6%

Diversity Theater Company

4%

Leeds Arts Council

2%

The Lighthouse Theatre Company

2%

South City Theatre

1%

The Actor's Charitable Theatre

1%

Lighthouse Theatre Company

1%

Central Alabama Theater

1%

Terrific New Theatre

1%

Theatre Downtown

1%

Ghostlight Theatre

1%

Bell Tower Players

1%

Bama Reparatory Theatre

1%

The Cloverdale Playhouse

1%

Theatre 98

1%

The Studio (Daphne, AL)

1%

Pelican Players at Baldwin County Virtual

1%

Spark Theatre

0%

CityWalk Bham

0%

Community Arts Council of Blount County

0%

Dorothy Jemison Day (DJD) Theater

