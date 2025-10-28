Interview: Adam Brett of CLUE at BJCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hilarious stage adaptation of the classic film and board game, CLUE, is bringing its fast-paced, murder-mystery comedy to the BJCC Concert Hall this November (Nov. 11–16, 2025) as part of the Broadway in Birmingham series.

I caught up with Adam Brett, who makes his National Tour debut in the iconic role of Wadsworth, the tightly wound butler who guides the audience and the colorful suspects through a night of mayhem, blackmail, and slapstick humor at Boddy Manor.

Q: Wadsworth is an iconic role, especially with Tim Curry's legendary performance in the 1985 film. What is it about the CLUE story that continues to resonate with audiences, and how does the stage show keep that alive?

Adam Brett: It’s so great because the show gives the audience all the puzzle pieces they need to figure out the mystery themselves. They are essentially trapped with us in Boddy Manor—they don’t know the answers any more than we do, and they get to try, guess, and accuse right along with us! It creates this wonderful sense of community where everyone is screaming and laughing together the whole way through. It's why CLUE has stood the test of time, and it's an honor to be part of its 40th anniversary this year.

Q: This production is known for being a fast-paced, 90-minute slapstick comedy. How do you, as an actor, keep up with those high-energy demands while juggling the thrilling mystery?

Adam Brett: It’s exhausting, in the best way! Honestly, when I put my fitness watch on during a show, I’m burning close to 800 calories by the time the curtain comes down! It’s a mental game, a physical game, and a vocal game. There’s non-stop talking, running, and even dancing.

The whole cast and crew are a team. If one tiny piece falls out—if someone misses a beat—the whole train comes to a halt. We all have to be listening, engaging, and connected every single second. It’s truly an athletic event, and I’m living the dream doing this high-endurance show.

Q: Wadsworth is the driving force of the play, interacting with every suspect and weaving through the mansion. Can you give fans a hint about what makes Wadsworth such a fun and unique role to play?

Adam Brett: Wadsworth and CLUE go hand-in-hand. He is the tightly wound, prototypical British butler—very proper, very much the master of his home, Boddy Manor. He is the central driving force, helping the suspects—who will soon be the suspects—weave through all the nooks and crannies of this mysterious mansion.

I’m always on stage, and I get to connect with every single character. I have a relationship with each one and all these little opinions about Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, and Professor Plum. The hardest part, truly, is trying not to laugh because the rest of the cast is so brilliantly hilarious and sharp.

Q: For the passionate fans who grew up watching the movie, what’s something about the stage play that they might not be expecting that makes it a must-see?

Adam Brett: What’s so great about this version is that our director and adapter, Sandy Rustin, honors all the best, most iconic moments in the movie—the ones people know and love and can quote. So, you’ll get those classic moments, for sure.

But, without revealing too much, there are some hilarious new moments, and we get to explore the characters a little more deeply. You learn a little bit more about their backstory, which adds some great nuance to these eccentric people. If you love the movie, you are absolutely going to love what you see on stage.

Q: CLUE is the second engagement in Birmingham’s 25–26 Broadway Series. What do you hope audiences in Birmingham take away from their night at the BJCC Concert Hall?

Adam Brett: I hope they come in happy and leave even happier! This show is an exciting night out. Their hearts are going to be pumping, and tears are going to be streaming down their face from laughter. I just hope they walk out feeling excited, happy, and energized.

CLUE runs at the BJCC Concert Hall from Tuesday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Tickets are available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com.