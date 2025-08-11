Interview: Jada Temple Talks WICKED at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway in Birmingham series is set for a spectacular start with the highly-anticipated, three-week engagement of Wicked at the BJCC Concert Hall from September 3–21, 2025. As the first show of the 25–26 season, this return engagement of Birmingham's most popular musical is sure to thrill audiences.

BroadwayWorld recently had the opportunity to speak with actor Jada Temple, who is currently on tour with the production in the role of Nessarose. Temple shared her insights on joining the cast, her approach to bringing a beloved character to life, and what she's most looking forward to about performing for Birmingham audiences.

A Dream Come True

For many actors, receiving a callback for a major Broadway production is a pivotal moment, and for Temple, it was no different. "My immediate reaction was I, like, fell over on the floor and couldn't stop crying," Temple said, describing the moment she received the life-changing phone call from her agent. Having auditioned for the show a few months prior, and after not hearing back, she assumed the opportunity had passed. The surprise call was an overwhelming moment of "excitement and gratitude," she said, adding that "there are no words to express" how she felt.

From Speakeasy to Oz

Before joining the cast of Wicked, Temple honed her skills in a variety of roles, including off-Broadway shows like Speakeasy and television appearances on shows such as “Evil” and “Gossip Girl.” She explained that these previous experiences, particularly their fast-paced nature, prepared her for the demands of a major tour. She recalled having only four days to learn an entire show. "I've honestly learned how to manage my stress really well when it comes to preparation and managing my nerves and, you know, high-pressure situations," she said. She believes her experience has helped her navigate the "gargantuan" pressure of being in a show as big as Wicked.

The Untold Journey of Nessarose

Temple’s role as Nessarose is a significant part of the Wicked story, and she finds the character's dramatic transition between Act One and Act Two to be the most compelling part of her journey. She noted that this shift was a fun and challenging aspect to work on in rehearsals, particularly in making the contrast "very stark and very apparent." Temple approaches the role by finding "similarities between myself and her to the absolute best of my ability," and finding parallels to put herself in the character's shoes.

A Legacy and a Message

As one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history, Wicked has a loyal fan base and a lasting legacy. For Temple, being a part of this cultural phenomenon is "surreal." She remembers watching the classic film The Wizard of Oz as a child and later becoming obsessed with Wicked itself. "It's a literal legacy," she said.

When asked about the show's enduring appeal, Temple pointed to its powerful messages. "It's a story about acceptance, about self-acceptance, but then also about being accepting of others," she said, adding that the show highlights the complexities of friendship and human relationships. She believes the show's ability to tug at people's heartstrings and make them reflect on their own lives is what has contributed to its critical success and global appeal. "It's a sort of reflection of humanity," she explained.

Birmingham's Crowds and Favorite Songs

This engagement in Birmingham is a highly anticipated one, given that Wicked is widely considered Birmingham’s most popular musical. Temple is eager to perform for the city's audiences and is curious to see what their "vibe and personality" will be like. She noted that every city on the tour so far has had a unique audience, making each performance a new experience.

When asked about her favorite song from the show, Temple didn't hesitate to name "No One Mourns the Wicked." She describes it as her "favorite opening number in the entire musical theater canon." The music of Wicked is so impactful, she believes, because of the "perfect marrying of a brilliant score with brilliant lyrics," which together make the songs "juicy and delicious."

Stage vs. Screen

With the recent release of the blockbuster film version of Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Jada commented on how the stage and film adaptations connect and differ. While the films have cinematic elements that heighten the story, such as flying characters and elaborate sets, Jada believes the "heart of the story is still the same." The core themes of friendship, self-acceptance, and not judging a book by its cover remain central to both versions.

Winner of over 100 international awards, including a Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries. The show's popularity has transcended the stage, with the film version becoming the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

We are thrilled to welcome Wicked to Birmingham and thank Jada Temple for her time. Don't miss your chance to see this incredible show at the BJCC Concert Hall. Tickets are available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, and Ticketmaster.com.