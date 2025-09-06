Review: WICKED at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To witness the touring spectacle of Wicked is to be reminded that some theatrical spells, once cast, simply refuse to be broken. Presented by The American Theatre Guild at the BJCC in Birmingham, the September 4, 2025 performance was a testament to the show's staying power—a meticulously orchestrated juggernaut of song and spectacle that still manages to feel, in its best moments, a little bit like magic.

The heart of this enduring fable lies in the unlikely bond between its two diametrically opposed heroines, and on this night, that dynamic was in exceptional hands. As the emerald-skinned Elphaba, Jessie Davidson delivered a performance of astonishing vocal power, her songs a searing, deeply felt tour de force that commanded the stage and the audience's full attention. Countering her was Zoe Jensen’s Glinda, whose bubbly, comedic facade gave way to a layered performance that was as technically precise as it was charming. Together, they executed a theatrical thesis on friendship and rivalry that felt both timeless and immediate.

The musical numbers, particularly the crowd-pleasing triumvirate of "Popular," "Wonderful," and the bravura "Defying Gravity," served as more than mere songs; they were emotional touchstones, each delivered with a sense of purpose and a palpable jolt of energy. A special nod must be given to Sean Burns, who stepped into the role of "Boq" with poise and conviction.

While Wicked itself may be a permanent fixture in the theatrical landscape—the 4th longest-running show on Broadway—this performance reminded us that its true vitality lies not in its impressive statistics but in the raw, human talent that brings it to life. This isn't just a musical; it's a phenomenon that continues to captivate, one city at a time.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

