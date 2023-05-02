Alabama International Fringe Festival Presents Inaugural Festival

The inaugural Alabama International Fringe Festival takes place May 12th-14th, 2023 in the River Region of Alabama. With live theatrical performances, pop-up performances, a film festival, live stories and even a digital fringe, the AIFF strives to provide a space to showcase unique theatrical experiences from anywhere in the world in the vibrant arts scene of the Alabama River Region.

The AIFF has been postponed due to the pandemic and it is finally happening this year, Mother's Day weekend, with the intention of post COVID recovery for the arts in the Alabama River Region.

The AIFF is a unique festival, incorporating many different elements that other festivals do not offer. On Sunday (May 14th), a Gospel Concert will take place on the Great Lawn at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival that will feature local churches and special guests Chief Melvin Klaudt and Terell Davy. It is recommended that you bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will be food trucks available for lunch. Another unique element of this festival is our Live Stories event where some fascinating people will tell their amazing life stories. Taking place in the Gazebo by the creek in downtown Prattville on Saturday and the Shakespeare Garden at the ASF on Sunday.

The other events that are normal fringe festival events include our live theatrical performances taking place at the Way Off Broadway Theatre in Prattville (Friday) and The Shakespeare Garden at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (Saturday & Sunday) as well as a Film Festival taking place on Saturday in Prattville.

Since COVID and the shutdown of the theatres in 2020, there have been many amazing digital theatre productions created and AIFF is so excited to present over 10 digital productions from over 5 countries hosted by Thornhill Theatre Space and they will be available for viewing starting at 9am CDT on Thornhill Theatre Space Facebook and YouTube.

SCHEDULE

Friday, May 12th - ticketed event

7:30pm: "Tolpuddle! The Musical" at Way Off Broadway Theatre - Prattville, Alabama

Saturday, May 13th - Shakespeare Garden @ Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) - Montgomery, Alabama - ticketed events

12:00pm "Fly, The Musical Revue"

1:00pm "Till Death Do Us Part"

1:30pm "Tolpuddle! The Musical"

3:30pm "That Woman The Monologue Show"

5:30pm "Tolpuddle! The Musical"

7:30pm "Wilson Pickett: His Life, His Music, His Journey"

Saturday, May 13th - River Walk Gazebo Behind Art House, Downtown Prattville - free event

3:00pm - Live Stories

Saturday, May 13th - Downtown Prattville - tickets at the door

5:00pm "Fly, The Musical Revue"

Saturday, May 13th - TBA Downtown Prattville Location - free event

6:30pm - Film Festival

Sunday, May 14th - The Great Lawn @ ASF - Montgomery, Alabama - free event

11:30-1:30 - Gospel Concert & Food Trucks

Sunday, May 14th - Shakespeare Garden @ ASF - Montgomery, Alabama

1:45pm - Live Stories - free event

3:00pm "That Woman The Monologue Show" - ticketed event

5:00pm - Live Stories - free event

7:00pm "Tolpuddle! The Musical" - ticketed event

Live Theatrical Performances

"Tolpuddle! The Musical"

by Margarita Partridge

directed by Ryan Thornhill

musical direction by Jeremy Pyles

Presented by Walk-on Part Productions in association with Thornhill Theatre Space and Way Off Broadway Theatre

POLITICS, PERSECUTION, PRISON & PARDON:

THE TRUE TALE OF THE TOLPUDDLE MARTYRS.

A SECRET OATH WAS SWORN... What happened in 1833 when six farm hands tried to form a workers' union? Who was behind their persecution? How far would they go to crush the Union?

This musical is inspired by the true story of the Tolpuddle Martyrs, six humble. English farm workers who emerge from tragedy to triumph.

SONGS BY:

BRUCE EDE (USA). Jack Lewis (AUSTRALIA). Nina Garcia (UK). ROBIN BROWN (USA). TERELL DAVY (USA). SAM DIEDRICH (USA). Mike Hall (UK). Historical documentation courtesy of GEOFFREY R. ANDERSON (CANADA)

CAST: Matthew Givens, Michon Givens, Courtney Cox, Kali Kubiak, Cosmin Diaconu, Elena Ivey, John Hill, Sandra Hill, Maleah Beaufort and Destin Maynor

Images from 1934 Trades Union Congress Book of the Martyrs of Tolpuddle by kind permission of the TUC, United Kingdom.

"That Woman: The Monologue Show"

conceptualized by Angela Gimlin

directed by Stephanie Houghton

Presented by Tennessee Playwrights Studio

Saturday & Sunday, May 13th & 14th @ The Shakespeare Garden at ASF in Montgomery

Ten original monologues written from the perspectives of women involved with President John F. Kennedy, including Inga Arvad, Ellen Rometsch, Blaze Starr, Mimi Alford, Priscilla Wear, Jill Cowan, Mary Pinchot Meyer, Judith Exner, Gunilla Von Post, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Cast:

Molly Breen - Mimi Alford

Karla Dansereau - Priscilla Wear

Dianne Dewald - Mary Pinchot Meyer

Angela Gimlin - Blaze Starr

Brittany Nelson - Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Kysa Siovan - Jill Cowan

Audrey Venable - Inga Arvad

Elizabeth Turner - Judith Exner

CJ Walton - Ellen Rometsch

Rachel Penner - Gunilla Von Post

"FLY, The Musical Revue"

written by Professor Deborah Adero Ferguson and composed by Professor Jeremy Millan

Presented by Shining Talent, Education and Recreation

FLY, The Musical was inspired by Virginia Hamilton's research and stories about a folklore of magical flying people who overcome oppression and adversity through the power of flight. FLY, The Musical Review will combine folklore, history and original music of various genres featuring hard rock, country, classical, rap, jazz, blues and Afro-Caribbean beats. The audience will be fully engaged in the variety of music and will embark upon a musical odyssey that connects society with cross cultural music genres. Humorous and poignant lyrics will bring smiles, tears and gut-wrenching laughter.

The FLY, The Musical Review will feature 8 singers and a storyteller from the Nubian Theater Company who will guide the audience through a journey of education and historical insight. Audiences will be invited to actively participate in the review with call and response songs and hand clapping.

This new work of art was written by Professor Deborah Adero Ferguson and composed by Professor Jeremy Millan to encourage a deeper understanding of the effects of oral narrative and music on society's development.

"Wilson Pickett: His Life, His Music, His Journey"

Wilson Pickett: His Life, His Music, His Journey, a musical play reading featuring scenes depicting the life of Prattville's native son and Rock and Roll Hall of famer. Featuring conversational scenes about his experiences and music from Wilson's hits such as In The Midnight Hour, Mustang Sally, Land of a Thousand Dances, 634-5789, Engine No.9 and You're So Fine, the reading is the second to come from the work sponsored by the Wilson Pickett Legacy. Guests are invited to learn more about Wilson and his beginnings that led him to stardom. Artist Dathan Thigpen portrays Wilson Pickett with a supporting cast of local actors from the Montgomery area. Directed by Jalise Wilson with musical direction under the baton of Dr. Lewis Webb. Please be advised of mature language. Not recommended for children.

"Till Death Do Us Part"

written and directed by Aaron Rudnick

Till Death Do Us Part is a play about a forbidden romance between a Jewish girl and German soldier set in a Nazi controlled Europe. It details the couple's last encounter as they face a deadly fate which they cannot escape. It features an ending sequence that contains a mix of ballet and dialogue. This play was originally written for the 2023 Young Southern Writers Program at Alabama Shakespeare Festival and was performed as a staged reading as part of YSWP ten-minute Play Festival.

Cast: Maleah Beaufort & Aiye Kioni

Choreographer: Mary Grace Young

Stage Manager: Heather Lambert

2023 AIFF DIGITAL FRINGE FESTIVAL

Hosted by Thornhill Theatre Space

Join us digitally as we present to you digital theatrical works from over 5 countries including "Our ResponsAbility", "Hattie", "A Scar Is Born", and much more!

Alabama International Fringe Festival Digital Fringe productions will be available to view starting at 9am CDT on May 12th on Thornhill Theatre Space Facebook & YouTube.

LIVE STORIES EVENT

Instead of taking out a book from the library, we present a live 'book' in the form of a person who will share their real life story and their fascinating life experiences.

Each presenter will follow up with a Q&A session.

A free Alabama International Fringe Festival event, in partnership with Autauga-Prattville Public Library.

AIFF FILM FESTIVAL

In collaboration with Latest Media Brighton, AIFF is excited to present some amazing films for our 2023 festival. From a filmed Holocaust Opera to Ukrainian Film Festival entries, the AIFF film festival is another typical event following in the footsteps of fringes from all over the world.

GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT

The Gospel Music Concert as part of the 2023 AIFF will take place on the Great Lawn at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival on Sunday, May 14th from 11:30-1:30 with the Concert at 12:30!

Join us for a lovely afternoon of good food (food trucks will be available), the amazing atmosphere at the ASF and some good gospel music!

This is a free event and we ask that you bring lawn chair and blankets for seating!

Featuring local churches and special guests; Chief Melvin Klaudt and Terell Davy.