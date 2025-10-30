Vagabond Players to Hold Auditions For THE HEIDI CHRONICLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vagabond Players will hold auditions for The Heidi Chronicles, written by Wendy Wasserstein and directed by Lee Conderacci, on Monday, November 10, and Tuesday, November 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., with callbacks scheduled for Saturday, November 15, at 12 p.m.

Auditioners can sign up for a time slot through SignUp Genius. Each 10-minute block will accommodate two auditioners, who will be seen individually.

Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040D44A4A92CABFE3-59961486-auditions

Auditioners are asked to prepare 2 contrasting monologues. Headshots and resumes are not required, but gladly accepted.

Video submissions are NOT accepted.

Location:

Vagabond Players

806 S. Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Play Synopsis:

Comprised of a series of interrelated scenes, the play traces the coming of age of Heidi Holland, a successful art historian, as she tries to find her bearings in a rapidly changing world. Amidst a historical context that shifts from the 1960's to the 1980's, the play follows Heidi's relationships with her friends as they each trace their own paths, as well as Heidi's own relationship to feminist movements. Heidi and her friends wrestle with dovetailing and sometimes conflicting interests, both personal and political, as they navigate professional advancement, romantic love and infidelity, feminist activism, cultural beauty standards, consumerism and materialism, the emergence of HIV/AIDS, motherhood, and loyalty- to their friendships, their causes, and themselves. Both a retrospective of the second wave feminist movement and an intimate portrait of one woman's journey to maturity, the play ultimately offers hope for future generations while reminding us that as the world changes, we always have important work to do.

The production will run from April 10 to May 3, 2026, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., as well as a special performance on Thursday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Rehearsals will begin in late January and will be held two to three weeknights and one weekend day per week. For questions or more information, please contact director Lee Conderacci at leeconderacci@gmail.com. Vagabond Players is a not-for-profit, non-union theatre, and actors of all ethnicities are welcome.