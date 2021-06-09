Olney Outdoors Full Schedule Released Featuring Over 50 Events and 100+ Artists

Tickets are available now for Olney Theatre Center's massive program of live summer events on the open-air Root Family Stage: "Olney Outdoors" at olneyoutdoors.LIVE. Curated by Kevin McAllister, the series highlights cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances, and theatre for young audiences. Tent-pole free events include the BIPOC-majority company of National Players two-week run of A Midsummer Night's Dream, a live edition of Just Arts, and the return Labor Day weekend of OTC's annual open house: SummerFest.

Kicking off Olney Outdoors and their 72nd season with a free production of A Midsummer Night's Dream (July 2-11), is National Players, a unique ensemble based at Olney Theatre and bringing innovative productions to communities large and small across the United States. This season marks the ensemble's first BIPOC-majority company, which in addition to Midsummer, will mount a production of A Raisin in the Sun over Labor Day Weekend indoors in OTC's 1938 Original Theatre. The company will then tour both shows across America during the 2021-22 school year.

Following the opening run of Midsummer, Kevin McAllister, Olney's Director of Curated Programs produces a new, live, two-evening edition of Just Arts: A Celebrations of Arts and Activism, which began as an online series last fall centering BIPOC artists. While past editions have focused on pillars of social justice, these new performances take up the theme of "Heritage" with the performance on Friday, July 16 titled, "My Heritage, My History" and the following night Saturday, July 17, titled "My Heritage, My Future." Another international, online version of Just Arts is currently in the works, with dates and details to be announced shortly.

In the later part of July, Olney Outdoors gets into a regular rhythm. Free Wednesdays give audiences the opportunity to get on their feet with Dance Around the World (July 21 & 28), hear top poets and storytellers (and even try out their own verse during the open mic) at Sip 'n' Slam (August 4 &11), and be amazed by the extravagant costumes and outsize personalities at Olney in Drag (August 18 & 25), featuring lovable, local divas. In case of rain, Wednesday programs will be rescheduled to the next night, on Thursday.

The Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series makes its home on Friday nights (July 23 - September 3) with some of the best of DC Theatre being paired in unexpected combinations, such as Awa Sal Secka with Bobby Smith (July 23), Donna Migliaccio with Nova Y. Payton (August 6) or Malinda Kathleen Reese with Alan Wiggins (August 27). In the event of rain, the program will be moved indoors to the Olney Mainstage.

Saturdays belong to Jazz@Olney, which was co-curated by Mark G. Meadows, features established and rising stars of the DMV jazz scene, and kicks off with Rochelle Rice (July 24), who lately toured with Sweet Honey in the Rock.

Weekend mornings at 10:00 am and 12:00 pm feature performances from local troupes producing theatre for young audiences, highlighted by a three-week residence of Imagination Stage's Paper Dreams, which is free to attend thanks to PNC Bank. Please note that the other shows in this series cost $12 per person.

Sing Praise! on Sunday afternoons presents performances from groups emanating from different faith and cultural traditions, beginning with the gospel of Charles Butler & Trinity (July 25), the Balkan and North African Jewish traditions of Trio Sefardi (August 1), or the Taoist-influenced improvisations of Chao Tian and Tom Teasley (August 15).

The season winds down with the return of SummerFest on Saturday, September 4 - OTC's annual open house, which returns after a pandemic-induced year-off. Featuring a full day of performances, workshops, a used costume sale, food trucks, talks, and tours, this community gathering is the perfect way to polish off the summer. We'll also end as we began, with a free National Players production - this time of A Raisin in the Sun, all weekend, indoors in our 1938 Original Theater.

Olney Outdoors Schedule (also available at olneyoutdoors.LIVE)

Unless noted, all events are outdoors on Olney Theatre's Root Family Stage. All programs subject to change. Raindate for Wednesday night programs is the following Thursday night

In case of rain, all other programs will be moved inside to the Mainstage with distancing.