Jun. 9, 2021  
Olney Outdoors Full Schedule Released Featuring Over 50 Events and 100+ Artists

Tickets are available now for Olney Theatre Center's massive program of live summer events on the open-air Root Family Stage: "Olney Outdoors" at olneyoutdoors.LIVE. Curated by Kevin McAllister, the series highlights cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances, and theatre for young audiences. Tent-pole free events include the BIPOC-majority company of National Players two-week run of A Midsummer Night's Dream, a live edition of Just Arts, and the return Labor Day weekend of OTC's annual open house: SummerFest.

Kicking off Olney Outdoors and their 72nd season with a free production of A Midsummer Night's Dream (July 2-11), is National Players, a unique ensemble based at Olney Theatre and bringing innovative productions to communities large and small across the United States. This season marks the ensemble's first BIPOC-majority company, which in addition to Midsummer, will mount a production of A Raisin in the Sun over Labor Day Weekend indoors in OTC's 1938 Original Theatre. The company will then tour both shows across America during the 2021-22 school year.

Following the opening run of Midsummer, Kevin McAllister, Olney's Director of Curated Programs produces a new, live, two-evening edition of Just Arts: A Celebrations of Arts and Activism, which began as an online series last fall centering BIPOC artists. While past editions have focused on pillars of social justice, these new performances take up the theme of "Heritage" with the performance on Friday, July 16 titled, "My Heritage, My History" and the following night Saturday, July 17, titled "My Heritage, My Future." Another international, online version of Just Arts is currently in the works, with dates and details to be announced shortly.

In the later part of July, Olney Outdoors gets into a regular rhythm. Free Wednesdays give audiences the opportunity to get on their feet with Dance Around the World (July 21 & 28), hear top poets and storytellers (and even try out their own verse during the open mic) at Sip 'n' Slam (August 4 &11), and be amazed by the extravagant costumes and outsize personalities at Olney in Drag (August 18 & 25), featuring lovable, local divas. In case of rain, Wednesday programs will be rescheduled to the next night, on Thursday.

The Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series makes its home on Friday nights (July 23 - September 3) with some of the best of DC Theatre being paired in unexpected combinations, such as Awa Sal Secka with Bobby Smith (July 23), Donna Migliaccio with Nova Y. Payton (August 6) or Malinda Kathleen Reese with Alan Wiggins (August 27). In the event of rain, the program will be moved indoors to the Olney Mainstage.

Saturdays belong to Jazz@Olney, which was co-curated by Mark G. Meadows, features established and rising stars of the DMV jazz scene, and kicks off with Rochelle Rice (July 24), who lately toured with Sweet Honey in the Rock.

Weekend mornings at 10:00 am and 12:00 pm feature performances from local troupes producing theatre for young audiences, highlighted by a three-week residence of Imagination Stage's Paper Dreams, which is free to attend thanks to PNC Bank. Please note that the other shows in this series cost $12 per person.

Sing Praise! on Sunday afternoons presents performances from groups emanating from different faith and cultural traditions, beginning with the gospel of Charles Butler & Trinity (July 25), the Balkan and North African Jewish traditions of Trio Sefardi (August 1), or the Taoist-influenced improvisations of Chao Tian and Tom Teasley (August 15).

The season winds down with the return of SummerFest on Saturday, September 4 - OTC's annual open house, which returns after a pandemic-induced year-off. Featuring a full day of performances, workshops, a used costume sale, food trucks, talks, and tours, this community gathering is the perfect way to polish off the summer. We'll also end as we began, with a free National Players production - this time of A Raisin in the Sun, all weekend, indoors in our 1938 Original Theater.

Olney Outdoors Schedule (also available at olneyoutdoors.LIVE)

Unless noted, all events are outdoors on Olney Theatre's Root Family Stage. All programs subject to change. Raindate for Wednesday night programs is the following Thursday night

In case of rain, all other programs will be moved inside to the Mainstage with distancing.

National Players

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 7:30 pm

July 2-11

Free

Just Arts Live!

Part I: My Heritage, My History

Friday, July 16

Part II: My Heritage, My Future

Saturday, July 17

7:00 pm

Free

BIPOC artists reflect on cultural history, memory, and legacy in a live performance companion to our online series.

Featuring: Explicit Dance Works, Christopher Michael Richardson, Bakari Wilder, JonJon Johnson, Ashley King, Tariq Moelly, Ayesis Clay.

Wednesday Night Programs

(Thursday Rain Dates)

All shows at 7:30 pm

Pay-What-You-Want

Dance Around the World

Dancers bring different corners of the world - India, West Africa, China, Brazil, and even NYC - to Olney for two Wednesdays full of rhythm, movement, and passion.

Wednesday, July 21

Dance Around the World Part I

Rhythmaya

Christina Camacho & Co.

KanKouran West African Dance

Wednesday, July 28

Dance Around the World Part II

Featuring

Company E

Xuejuan - Chinese Dance Ensemble

CHR Project by Charles Renato

Sip 'n' Slam

Enjoy a drink while listening to these expert storytellers and slam poets. Consider signing up for the open mic session when you arrive if you have a poem or short story to share.

Wednesday, August 4

Sip 'n' Slam Part I

Hosted by Simply Sherri

Featuring

LP

Black Root

Regie Cabico

Carlynn Newhouse

Wednesday, August 11

Sip 'n' Slam Part II

Hosted by Simply Sherri

Featuring

Vijai Nathan

Amin Drew Law

Charity Blackwell

Analysis

Olney in Drag

Lip-syncing, dancing, and costume extremes are guaranteed.

Wednesday, August 18

Olney in Drag Part I

Brooklyn Heights

Betty O'Hellno

Ariel Von Quinn

Evon Michelle

Wednesday, August 25

Olney in Drag Part II

Kristina Kelly

Vagenesis

Tiara Missou

Echinacea Monroe

Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series

All Shows Fridays at 7:30 pm

$30/$25 members

Friday, July 23

Awa Sal Secka

Bobby Smith

Friday, July 30

Ines Nassara

Tracy Lynn Olivera

Friday, August 6

Donna Migliaccio
Nova Payton

Friday, August 13

Rayanne Gonzales

Rayshun Lamarr

Friday, August 20

Greg Maheu

Vishal Vaidya

Friday, August 27

Malinda Kathleen Reese

Alan Wiggins

Weekends- Theatre for Young Audiences

Performances at 10:00 am and 12:00 pm

Cost: $12 (except for Paper Dreams)

Saturday, July 24

Disney Sing-A-Long

Young Artists of America

$12

Saturday & Sunday, July 31 - August 1

PNC Presents

Paper Dreams

Imagination Stage

Free

Saturday & Sunday, August 7-8

PNC Presents

Paper Dreams

Imagination Stage

Free

Saturday & Sunday, August 14-15

PNC Presents

Paper Dreams

Imagination Stage

(Free)

Saturday, August 21

Rick Spacey: Space Detective

Only Make Believe Theatre

(sensory friendly)

$12

Saturday, August 28

Stoopkid Stories

$12

Saturday Nights-

Jazz@Olney

All shows at 7:30 pm

$30/$25 members

Saturday, July 24

Rochelle Rice

Saturday, July 31

Christie DaShiell

Saturday, August 7

Elijah Jamal Balbed

Saturday, August 14

Akua Allrich

Saturday, August 21

Warren Wolf

Saturday, August 28

Mark G. Meadows

Sing Praise!

Sundays at 5:00 pm

Cost $15

Faith-inspired performances from local and national performers represent an opportunity to connect across the many cultures present in our community.

Sunday, July 25

Charles Butler & Trinity

Sunday, August 1

Trio Sefardi/Vladimir Fridman

Sunday, August 8

Baltimore Choral Arts Society

Sunday, August 15

Chao Tian and Tom Teasley

Sunday, August 22

TBA

Sunday, August 29

TBA

A Raisin in the Sun

September 2-4

1938 Original Theatre

Pay-What-You Want

September 2, 3 & 4 at 7:30

September 4 at 2:00 pm

ALL DAY
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

SUMMERFEST


