HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Returns To Union Station With Full Season Of Events Through January 4

Union Station Kansas City will present its full lineup of holiday programming now through January 4, welcoming more than 350,000 guests throughout the season. Activities will take place indoors across the historic venue, offering a range of sights, performances, and family events.

“The season of giving, sharing and celebrating is upon us, and Union Station is all in,” George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station, said. “We are a unique and joy-filled holiday destination generations of Kansas Citians look forward to each year. And with the wonderful support of our generous guests, sponsors, supporters, and tenants, we are all in this year - delivering a truly unique experience that welcomes all and sets the season in motion in the most magical way. And with our focus on remaining family-friendly with pricing, we expect to welcome guests from every corner of our community and beyond.”

Holiday Reflections, the Station’s walk-through holiday village presented by CPKC, will run through January 4. Classic holiday films will screen at the Extreme Screen Theatre, including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (November 21–26), Elf (November 28–December 11), and The Polar Express (December 12–January 1). The Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium will offer holiday programming with Stars of Faith and Laser Holiday Magic, with shows running through January 4.

Live performances will take place in City Stage from November 28 through December 23, including Maxine’s Christmas Carol and Junie B Jingle Bells, Batman Smells. The CPKC Holiday Train will arrive November 28 at 6 p.m. for a free concert featuring Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde.

Tinsel & ’Tinis, presented by Russell Stover Chocolates, will offer adults-only after-hours events on December 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20 from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. A Tinsel & ’Tinis Sip & Shop event will take place December 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. The Farfalla Events Holiday Market will operate on multiple dates in November and December in the Extreme Screen Lobby and Privitera Innovation Center.

Expanded holiday shopping will be available throughout Grand Hall, including Rocky Mountain Chocolates, Science City Giftshop, Made in KC, the Titanic Exhibition Gift Shop, Rally House, Parisi, Pierpont’s, Harvey’s, and the upcoming Rainbow Slime Co.

FAMILY EVENTS AND SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Letters to Santa, presented by Capital Vacations, will run through January 4. Science City will present Merry Science Day on December 13 and Noon Year’s Eve on December 31, offering hands-on demonstrations and educator-led activities. The Noon Year’s Eve celebration will conclude with a community countdown and balloon drop.

SUPPORT AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Union Station Kansas City is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive federal or state funding. The Station relies on ticket purchases, donations, and memberships to support its programming and operations. Information on the holiday schedule and how to support the organization is available at unionstation.org/holidays and unionstation.org/individual-giving.