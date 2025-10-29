Maryland Ensemble Theatre Will Present THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) will present The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, running November 7 through December 7, 2025, at the MET Mainstage in downtown Frederick, Maryland.

Directed by Suzanne Beal, the production examines the well-meaning yet misguided efforts of white liberal artists as they attempt to create a “culturally sensitive” Thanksgiving pageant—without any Indigenous representation. Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with an ASL-interpreted performance on Thursday, November 14.

A Sicangu Lakota playwright and MacArthur Fellow, FastHorse delivers a sharp, satirical look at privilege, identity, and performative allyship that remains both humorous and timely. “MET has always been a space for bold, provocative storytelling,” said director Suzanne Beal. “The Thanksgiving Play doesn’t just invite laughter—it demands reflection. It challenges audiences to look at how we engage with inclusivity and representation, both on stage and in our communities.”

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features Shea-Mikal Green* as Logan, Bill Dennison* as Jaxton, Harper LaBrozzi as Alicia, and Joe Waeyaert* as Caden. Maureen O’Neal appears as the Logan/Alicia swing, and Willem Rogers* as the Jaxton/Caden swing. The production team includes stage manager Rachel Smith*, assistant stage manager Elena Echeandia, set designer David DiFalco*, lighting designer Steph Knapp, sound and projections designer Tom Majarov*, costume designers Elizabeth Tringali and Judy Harkins, props designer Lori Boyd*, puppet designer Olivia Pientanza*, and fight and intimacy choreographer Mallory Shear. (*Denotes MET Ensemble Member.)