aGLIFF Announces Full Festival Schedule and Events for PRISM 35

aGLIFF, Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, has announced the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person August 24-28, 2022 in Austin, TX. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 35th annual festival will feature over eighty-five films including features, documentaries, and shorts over five days while additionally hosting exclusive festival events and screenings. More information on the festival can be found at agliff.org/prism.

For PRISM 35, aGLIFF will additionally offer a virtual component August 29 - September 5, 2002, after the in-person festival has concluded. The PRISM 35 virtual festival will not be a full line up but will include a majority of titles playing in-person.

aGLIFF will host over two dozen filmmakers at this year's PRISM 35 Film Festival from around the world.

"The hope is aGLIFF's PRISM 35 LGBTQ+ Film Festival will be a nice bow on a summer full of Pride celebrations. We're welcoming filmmakers from around the world to Austin to share their films with audiences," said aGLIFF President Todd Hogan-Sanchez. ""There will be several opportunities outside of the theatre for Queer filmmakers and film lovers to come together. The festival is a great way for Austin to come out and support LGBTQ+ film and find their friends at aGLIFF."

All Man writer and producer Peter Jones will make a homecoming to Austin for the Southwest Premiere of his film on opening night. Jones once called Austin home as an anchor on KVUE news. Jones will be joined by All Man directors Bryan Darling and Jesse Reed, as well as one of the film's subjects, International Male model John Coulter.

Thanks to a grant by Taiwan Film & Audiovisual Institute and the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, Fragrance of the First Flower and Moneyboys will make for a double feature by Taiwanese filmmakers at this year's festival.

Directors Anna Rodgers and Shaun Dunne will travel to Austin from Ireland for the North American Premiere of their film How to Tell a Secret. Their appearance is made possible with support from the Consulate General of Ireland in Austin.

Saturday night's Narrative Centerpiece film Camila Come Out Tonight will include a post-screening conversation with director Ines Barrionuevo from Mexico City. That same night, Out in the Ring director Ryan "Ry" Bruce Levey will be joined by wrestlers Iggy "Madness" Mendoza and Reiza Clarke of Pride Championship Wrestling for a post-screening discussion. Canadian director Kevin Hartford will also join the festival that evening from his homeland of Canada for the World Premiere of his comedy feature Lemon Squeezy.

Also scheduled to appear at this year's festival are Nana's Boys director Ashton Pina, Jimmy in Saigon director Peter McDowell, subject of Mama Bears Sara Cunningham, subject of A Run for More Frankie Gonzales-Wolf and the film's director Ray Whitehouse.

aGLIFF's celebration for the 35th annual festival will salute both the rich history, but also recognize how the LGBTQ+ experience has changed. Most importantly, this year's festival will provide the opportunity to reunite in-person in a way that has been challenging throughout these past two years.

Memberships and badges are available now with members given priority access to in-person screenings, online film streams, as well as entry to in-person and online artists conversations, Q&A's, and other festival activities. Access to the festival can be purchased at agliff.org/badges.

Recently named the Nonprofit of the Year by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, aGLIFF cultivates the Texas LGBTQ+ community by enlightening, educating, and entertaining moviegoers through programs that enrich LGBTQ+ and ally communities while developing LGBTQ+ awareness. The nonprofit organization's programs include Queer Youth Media Project, Community Partnership Program, "Queer Spectrum" Monthly Screening Series, and the Queer Black Voices Fund, all of which culminate around its annual film festival, PRISM.

Full schedule for aGLIFF's PRISM 35 is available agliff.org/schedule.

Full list of events for PRISM 35 is available at agliff.org/events.

More information on PRISM 35 can be found at agliff.org/prism.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Opening Night Party

Wednesday, August 24 | 9:30 pm-12:00 am

Holiday Inn Austin Midtown | 6000 Middle Fiskville Road | Austin, TX | 78752

Sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Join aGLIFF after the Southwest premiere of All Man: The International Male Story for a star-studded post-screening party at the Holiday Inn Austin Midtown. Enjoy complimentary bites and sips by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Still Austin Whiskey, Chawar Agave Spirit from Ecuador, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Karbach Brewing Company, Alstadt Brewery, Austin Eastciders, Topo Chico and more. Meet the filmmakers and mingle with other festivalgoers. Plus, DJ Tony Castro will keep the party going until midnight!

Included with a festival badge or admission ticket to opening night

Queer Black Voices Dinner & Screening

Thursday, August 25 | 5:30 pm-9:30 pm

Holiday Inn Austin Midtown | 6000 Middle Fiskville Road | Austin, TX | 78752

Sponsored by Karbach Brewing Company

Join aGLIFF for an evening celebrating this year's winners of the Queer Black Voices Fund grants for 2022. This semi-formal affair will include a sit-down dinner, sponsored bar, and a program including screenings of this year's winning films and discussions with their filmmakers. The QBVF 2022 inductees include: Nayala Moon for How Not to Date While Trans, Charlene A. Carruthers for The Funnel, and Odu Adamu for Body Language. aGLIFF will also welcome writer/director Micheal Rice, who will act as a mentor to our filmmakers and screen his powerful documentary Black As U R at this year's festival.

Tickets include dinner and a sponsored bar.

Business, Producer, Executive Producer level members get up to two tickets with their annual membership

Fan and Director level members get one ticket with their annual membership.

General admission $75.00

- aGLIFF members and badge holders can purchase tickets or additional tickets for a discounted price of $50.00.

Filmmaker/Member Meetup

Friday, August 26 | 10:00 pm-2:00 am

Rain on 4th Street | 217 W 4th Street | Austin, TX | 78701

Sponsored by Bud Light

Come help us show our visiting filmmakers a slice of gay Austin as we dance the night away at Rain on 4th after the movies! Traveling Photo Booth will be on hand to snap complimentary photos from 10pm-12am. Show your festival badge to skip the line and get entry with no cover charge all night.

Taiwanese-themed Lunch Reception

Saturday, August 27 | 12:30 pm-1:30 pm

St. Johns Studio | 705 West St. Johns Avenue | Austin, TX | 78752

Sponsored by Austin Asian American Film Festival & the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston

To celebrate two films from Taiwan and the country becoming the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019, Austin Asian American Film Festival will host a Taiwan-themed lunch mixer from 12:00pm-1:30pm at St. Johns Studio. All are welcome to attend for some light bites and sips before heading to screenings for Fragrance of the First Flower and Moneyboys at the Galaxy Theaters that afternoon.

Film passes must be reserved separately; Free

Closing Night Party

Sunday, August 28 | 9:30 pm-1:00 am

St. Johns Studio | 705 West St. Johns Avenue | Austin, TX | 78752

Sponsored by Still Austin Whiskey

Close out this year's PRISM 35 festival with food, drinks, friends, and lots of fun! The evening will include a singalong with festival favorite Tina G. as well as performances by the newly crowned Empress 28 Talor Brooks Stone and Emprex 28 Ffire Stone from the United Court of Austin, and will be hosted by aGLIFF's unofficial-official Spokesqueen Conchita! Enjoy bites by Celeste's Natural Kitchen & Catering Services and sips by Still Austin Whiskey, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Chawar Agave Spirit from Ecuador, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Karbach Brewing Company, Alstadt Brewery, Austin Eastciders, Topo Chico and more.

Included with a festival badge or admission tickets to closing night

FILM SCREENING SCHEDULE:

In-person screenings will be held at the Galaxy Theatre Austin located at 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd., Austin, TX 78752 apart from the Queer Black Voices (Holiday Inn Austin Midtown)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

All Man: The International Male Story | Southwest Premiere | 7:00 PM

All Man: The International Male Story Opening Night Party | 9:30 PM

Holiday Inn Austin Midtown | 6000 Middle Fiskville Road | Austin, TX | 78752

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

Boylesque | 4:30 PM | Screen 9

Queer Black Voices Dinner & Screening | 9:30 PM

Holiday Inn Austin Midtown | 6000 Middle Fiskville Road | Austin, TX | 78752

Three Headed Beast | 7:00 PM | Screen 9

Nelly & Nadine | 7:15 PM | Screen 7

Three Headed Beast 2nd Screening | 7:30 PM | Screen 8

Happy Together | 9:15 PM | Screen 9

The School Master Games | 9:30 PM | Screen 7

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Shall I Compare You to A Summer's Day? | 12:00 PM | Screen 9

Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way | 2:15 PM | Screen 9

Shorts One - Snapshots from the Big Queer World | 4:15 PM | Screen 7

Blessed Boys (La Santa Piccola) | 4:30 PM | Screen 9

Black As U R | 7:00 PM | Screen 9

Shorts Two - Relationships Are Hard Enough Without This Shit | 7:15 PM | Screen 7

Lonesome | 9:00 PM | Screen 7

Son of Man | 9:15 PM | Screen 8

Erica's First Holy Shit | 9:15 PM | Screen 9

Cut! | 11:00 PM | Screen 9

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Lola | 11:45 AM | Screen 7

Saturday Night At The Baths | 12:00 PM | Screen 9

Shorts Three - Punch That Clock | 12:15 PM | Screen 8

Concerned Citizen | 2:00 PM | Screen 7

Fragrance of the First Flower | 2:15 PM | Screen 9

Shorts Four - Families Are he Best Worst Best | 2:30 PM | Screen 8

How To Tell a Secret | 4:15 PM | Screen 7

Mannequin | 4:30 PM | Screen 9

Moneyboys | 4:45 PM | Screen 8

Out In the Ring | 7:00 PM | Screen 7

Camila Comes Out Tonight | 7:00 PM | Screen 9

Lemon Squeezy | 9:15 PM | Screen 9

The Affairs of Lidia | 9:30 PM | Screen 7

Shorts Five - If You Like Me, Ampersand this Box | 9:30 PM | Screen 8

How Pat Rocco Shot Nudes on the Freeway | 11:00 PM | Screen 9

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

All Our Fears | 11:45 AM | Screen 7

Shorts Six - And Tomorrow | 12:15 PM | Screen 8

A Run for More | 12:15 PM | Screen 9

Jimmy In Saigon | 2:00 PM | Screen 7

Mama Bears | 2:15 PM | Screen 9

My Emptiness and I | 2:30 PM | Screen 8

I'll Show You Mine | 4:15 PM | Screen 7

Esther Newton Made Me Gay | 4:30 PM | Screen 9

The Phantom of the Sauna | 4:45 PM | Screen 8

You Can Live Forever | 7:00 PM | Screen 9

Nana's Boy | 7:15 PM | Screen 7

A Dice With Five Size | 9:15 PM | Screen 9

Shorts Seven - Yes One of Them Has the Word 'Cum' In The Title | 9:30 PM | Screen 7

QUEER BLACK VOICES FUND

The Queer Black Voices Fund was created in response to the events of 2020 surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Javier Ambler, among other incidents between police officers and African Americans. The fund has been set up to ensure that queer Black filmmakers, directors, writers, and actors are represented as part of aGLIFF programming every year. The organization began awarding grants last year to cover costs associated with submitting and showing qualified films as part of PRISM 34 and aGLIFF's year-round programming. The fund also will be used to cover travel expenses to bring filmmakers to Austin for special events surrounding the festival when possible.

aGLIFF board member, Lenore Shefman of Shefman Law gave the fund a jump start by pledging to match donations made to the Queer Black Voices Fund up to $5,000, which was matched during the 2020 festival. The fund has raised nearly $18,0000 to date and aGLIFF continues to fundraise as part of its ongoing commitment to future Queer Black filmmakers.

TICKETS: aGLIFF encourages fans to consider membership to get the best access and support aGLIFF's year-round programming. Members and badge holders have priority access to reserving tickets for individual films and events upon purchase.

QBV DINNER & SCREENING: Business Level Memberships and above receive 2 complimentary tickets with additional tickets at a discounted rate. Badge Holders, Fan & Director level memberships receive 1 ticket with additional tickets offered a discounted rate. General admission tickets are $75. Tickets are on sale now at agliff.org/qbv and agliff.org/prism. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the QBV Fund.

PRISM 35: Festival badges are available now for $125. Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships are available now; festival badges are on sale now at agliff.org/badges. Single tickets will start at $15, plus applicable service fees and are on sale now.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now. Memberships can be paid upfront or in monthly installments. Memberships include festival badges and array of other perks depending on the level and range in price from $300 to $2500 and above. Memberships are available now at agliff.org/members.

About aGLIFF:

Founded in 1987 aGLIFF is Austin's oldest film festival and became a 501(c)3 in 1995. The festival began as a four-day event with just four films primarily focused on coming out and the AIDS epidemic. It has grown into a multifaceted nonprofit organization with year-round community programs and events culminating each year in the annual film festival. Originally named the Austin Gay & Lesbian International Film Festival (1987) the organization changed its name in 2018 to All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival to reflect the changing landscape of how queer people identify, and as of 2020 now goes by simply aGLIFF. In 2019, the Board of Directors selected PRISM as the festival theme to highlight the way the festival can refract a single beam of art into multiple viewpoints, showcasing all the voices in the spectrum of our LGBTQIA+ community through film.

The organization's mission is to create positive and visible film programs relevant to the lives of LGBTQIA+ identified people, to educate the community about LGBTQIA+ issues, to produce and promote the best in LGBTQIA+ community building events, and to support and partner with other organizations to enlighten the public.