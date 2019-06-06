NNPN Rolling World Premiere Of Steve Yockey's REYKJAVIK Rolls Into Dallas This Week
National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces the continuation of its 84th Rolling World Premiere (RWP): Reykjav k by Steve Yockey. After successful runs at Actor's Express (Atlanta, GA) and Rorschach Theatre (Washington, D.C), Kitchen Dog Theater begins performances tonight, June 6, and continues through June 30 as part of their annual New Works Festival. The Rolling World Premiere will conclude at Southern Rep (October 2-20, 2019 in New Orleans).An NNPN Rolling World Premiere (RWP) models a process for developing and producing new plays that results in stronger work overall and the momentum needed for a play to join the repertoire of frequently produced new American works. Each Rolling World Premiere connects three or more NNPN Member Theaters that choose to mount the same new play within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with a new creative team in each theater's community. To date, NNPN has championed RWPs with over one million dollars in financial support. Alumni plays have received hundreds of subsequent productions, recognition in markets across the world, been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, won Steinberg/ATCA, Stavis, PEN and Blackburn awards, and been adapted into feature films.