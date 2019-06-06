NNPN Rolling World Premiere Of Steve Yockey's REYKJAVIK Rolls Into Dallas This Week

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces the continuation of its 84th Rolling World Premiere (RWP): Reykjav k by Steve Yockey. After successful runs at Actor's Express (Atlanta, GA) and Rorschach Theatre (Washington, D.C), Kitchen Dog Theater begins performances tonight, June 6, and continues through June 30 as part of their annual New Works Festival. The Rolling World Premiere will conclude at Southern Rep (October 2-20, 2019 in New Orleans).





