Verona Quartet To Perform At Cooperstown Summer Music Festival August 8

The Verona Quartet, one the most exciting current interpreters of the string quartet literature, will perform at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Monday, August 8 at 7pm as part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 24th season.

The Veronas, whose name pays homage to William Shakespeare and represents the ensemble's commitment to storytelling through music, will bring their signature luminous sound and delicate craftsmanship to regale Cooperstown audiences.

Recent winners of the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, the ensemble has garnered top honors at nearly every significant chamber music competition in recent years, offering new and compelling interpretations of lesser-known works alongside well-loved classics. Their Cooperstown program consists of Puccini's relatively unknown gem Crisantemi, Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18 no. 1, and Dvorak's eternally beloved "American" Quartet.

"The Verona Quartet has rocketed to chamber music superstardom because they are consistently delivering dynamic performances that connect with audiences," says Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis. "They really have something to say, and you will want to be there to hear it."

Verona String Quartet

Monday, August 8, 7:00-9:00pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel

The award-winning quintet presents a program of hidden gems and chamber music classics.

Program

PUCCINI Crisantemi

BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 1 in F Major Op. 18 No. 1

DVORAK String Quartet No. 12 in F Major Op.96 "American"

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

For all events, audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible.