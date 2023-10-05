VLADIMIR'S DINER at The Canton Historic Theatre

Special Offer: New rock musical just in time for Halloween
After several hundred years at Monsters Anonymous, Vladimir, a determined vampire, is ready to join the living and get a job, but through a case of mistaken identity, he ends up the owner of a failing diner. When a hell-bent business tycoon arrives with plans to demolish the diner, Vladimir must find a way to keep his identity secret before he loses his newfound home.
This new musical, featuring 80s style rock music, is full of life, humor, and all out family fun!
