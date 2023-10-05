VLADIMIR'S DINER at The Canton Historic Theatre

Special Offer: New rock musical just in time for Halloween

Oct. 05, 2023

VLADIMIR'S DINER at The Canton Historic Theatre

After several hundred years at Monsters Anonymous, Vladimir, a determined vampire, is ready to join the living and get a job, but through a case of mistaken identity, he ends up the owner of a failing diner. When a hell-bent business tycoon arrives with plans to demolish the diner, Vladimir must find a way to keep his identity secret before he loses his newfound home. 

This new musical, featuring 80s style rock music, is full of life, humor, and all out family fun! 
 

Jump Into Fall At With Aurora Theatre This October Photo
Jump Into Fall At With Aurora Theatre This October

Fall is in full swing at Aurora Theatre with a month of music, comedy, Halloween entertainment and a 5K race for the entire family to enjoy! Aurora Comedy Nights is set to kick off the month with celebrity comedian, Henry Cho. Drag-oween promises a bewitching evening with Atlanta’s fabulous queens, including Nicole Page Brookes from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Festival del Día de Los Muertos returns for a celebration full of color, music, food and dance.

ArtsBridge Foundation Unveils 2023-24 Education Programs Photo
ArtsBridge Foundation Unveils 2023-24 Education Programs

Registration is now open for K-12 schools across Georgia to participate in ArtsBridge Foundation's 2023-24 arts education series including field trips and professional development events. Explore the lineup and register today!

ART Station in Stone Mountain Hosts 38th Annual A Tour of Southern Ghosts Photo
ART Station in Stone Mountain Hosts 38th Annual A Tour of Southern Ghosts

ART Station in Stone Mountain will present the 38th Annual A Tour of Southern Ghosts. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend here!

ANNIE Comes to the Fox Theatre in December Photo
ANNIE Comes to the Fox Theatre in December

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award®-winning musical ANNIE will play Fox Theatre from Dec. 5 – 10 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2023/2024 season. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

Recommended For You