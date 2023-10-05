VLADIMIR'S DINER at The Canton Historic Theatre

After several hundred years at Monsters Anonymous, Vladimir, a determined vampire, is ready to join the living and get a job, but through a case of mistaken identity, he ends up the owner of a failing diner. When a hell-bent business tycoon arrives with plans to demolish the diner, Vladimir must find a way to keep his identity secret before he loses his newfound home.



This new musical, featuring 80s style rock music, is full of life, humor, and all out family fun!



Get More Information