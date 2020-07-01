VIDEO: Mark Kendall Releases Two Comedic Sketches Addressing Systemic Racism In America

Atlanta-based comedian and Dad's Garage ensemble member Mark Kendall has released two new online videos which address systemic racism in America. These videos address current issues including Confederate monuments, Aunt Jemima, voter suppression, and Black Lives Matter protests.

These videos are based on content Kendall created in 2014 for his one-man-show, "The Magic Negro and Other Blackness." This show premiered at Dad's Garage and subsequently won a Reiser Lab Grant award from Alliance Theatre for professional development. Kendall has performed the show across the nation.

Kendall's work as a comedian, writer and performer consistently addresses issues of systemic racism, particularly as it relates to media and mass culture. By using a comedic lens to focus on stereotypical, hurtful representations of Black people, Kendall shines a light on the pervasiveness of systemic racism in our culture.

We hope you will share these videos by Mark Kendall. If you would like to interview him for a story, please respond directly to this email.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You