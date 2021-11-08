VIDEO: Alliance Theatre Builds the Set for New Staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Alliance Theatre's annual holiday production, returns to the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre November 12 - December 24, 2021. Directed by Leora Morris, this year's script is making its debut after five years of development with adaptor David H. Bell. The production is reimagined with elaborate new staging, stunning new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set. As one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions, A CHRISTMAS CAROL brings to life the magic and joy of the holiday season.

Watch the Alliance Production team build and install the brand-new set for this year's elaborate new staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL below!

Tickets are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/carol.