Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Alliance Theatre Builds the Set for New Staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

pixeltracker

Performances are November 12 - December 24, 2021.

Nov. 8, 2021  

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Alliance Theatre's annual holiday production, returns to the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre November 12 - December 24, 2021. Directed by Leora Morris, this year's script is making its debut after five years of development with adaptor David H. Bell. The production is reimagined with elaborate new staging, stunning new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set. As one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions, A CHRISTMAS CAROL brings to life the magic and joy of the holiday season.

Watch the Alliance Production team build and install the brand-new set for this year's elaborate new staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL below!

Tickets are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/carol.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE IMAGINARY INVALID is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Playhouse
  • The Royal Danish Playhouse Will Host a Guided Tour in Danish at The Old Stage
  • DANSFEBER is Now Playing at The Royal Danish Playhouse
  • The Royal Danish Playhouse Will Host a Themed Guided Tour Based on DIE LUSTIGE WITWE 2.0