Theatre Macon Will Expand Operations With Dedicated Space For New Actors

The theatre received an "incredible gift" which, paired with financing, will bring the new stage to life.

Theatre Macon has purchased a neighboring property, allowing for expanded operations, NBC 41 reports.

According to Artistic Director, Richard Frazier, the theatre received an "incredible gift" which, paired with financing, will bring the new stage to life.

This new facility will provide educational theatre opportunities, with a dedicated space for new actors through the Theatre Macon Education program.

"This new building is specifically geared for creating educational theatre opportunities for our community," Frazier said. "Allowing them to come in and take classes and see what a rehearsal is like and learn a little bit more about dance."

Theatre Macon Education, which began this year, gives adults and youth an opportunity to experience what show business is like before diving in. Classes are not currently happening, but will return next year, if all goes as planned.

