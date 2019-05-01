The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Presents ANNE OF A THOUSAND DAYS

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents Maxwell Anderson's Anne of the Thousand Days.

Intimate details come to light as Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII separately relive the memories of the one thousand days of their tempestuous relationship. Watch as their tragic love story slowly unfolds and abruptly comes to an end. Full of adultery, power and deception, Anne of The Thousand Days explores the loss of innocence in so many ways.

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday after the show!

Performance days & times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 6:30 PM. Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $15-$40 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area. Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com

Accessibility and The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is handicapped accessible. Please let the box office know if you have any special needs that we should be aware of in order to make your Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse experience the very best we can. Our handicapped entrance ramp/parking is located directly behind our building. Once you turn onto Renaissance Parkway from Peachtree Street, you will turn right onto Courtland Street. The Tavern's back entrance will be immediately on your right once you clear the building on the corner and the traffic poles. The turn comes up quickly, so please drive slowly. Handicapped parking is directly in front of the ramp, behind our building.

Location: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is located at 499 Peachtree Street NE, just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Parking: We recommend parking in the Emory University Hospital Midtown Parking Deck located directly across the street from the front doors of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Peachtree Street. Regular parking price is $5. DO NOT park on Pine Street or in the empty parking lots on Pine Street. Your car might be booted if you park in these lots.

Seating and Box Office: Seating is done on a "first come, first served" basis within each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For tickets or more information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x 0 or boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or buy tickets online at www.shakespearetavern.com





