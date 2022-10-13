The Atlanta Shakespeare Company At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Announces Its 2022-23 Season

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company has announced its 2022-23 season at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta GA 30308

Much Ado About Nothing

Directed by Andrew Houchins

$15 General Admission Preview ThursdaySeptember 8, 2022

$20 General Admission Preview Friday September 9, 2022

Runs September 10-October 2, 2022

Sponsored by C. Matthew Palmer

Will Benedick, the ever-confirmed bachelor, admit his love for the equally witty and equally independent Beatrice? Will the young lovers Claudio and Hero survive the devious meddling of others? What do you want to bet there will be two weddings in the end?

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday September 18, 2022

Macbeth (A revival production)

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday October 6, 2022

$20 General Admission Preview Friday October 7, 2022

Runs October 8-30, 2022

Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or is it Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed?

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday October 16, 2022

The Tempest

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday November 3, 2022

$20 General Admission Preview Friday November 4, 2022

Runs November 5-27, 2022

No performance on Thanksgiving

Directed by Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth

Shipwrecked after a violent storm, little do the survivors know that they have landed on an enchanted isle controlled by Prospero the magician, and is full of sprites and other extraordinary creatures. Prospero's magic can do many things, but will it mend a family feud and set Ariel and Caliban free? Come and see what fantastical events will be.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday November 13, 2022

A Christmas Carol



By Charles Dickens

Adapted by J. Tony Brown

Directed by Laura J. Cole

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday December 1, 2022

$20 General Admission Preview Friday December 2, 2022

Performances December 3-23, 2022

Additional Performances

Saturday December 10, 2022, RELAXED PERFORMANCE. 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Wednesday December 14, 2022 7:30pm

Saturday December 17, 2022, 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Tuesday December 20, 2022, 7:30pm

Wednesday December 21, 2022, 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Wednesday December 21, 2022, 7:30pm

Friday December 23, 2022 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

A Holiday Tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC is proud to continue with J. Tony Brown's original adaptation of a timeless classic, as now envisioned by ASC's Director of Education and Training, Laura J. Cole.

A handful of Tavern performers invite you into the wondrous art of storytelling, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Ebenezer meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting and newly enhanced holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Join us for some Dickens, a bit of song, and the kind of holiday cheer you've come to expect from The Atlanta Shakespeare Company every December.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday December 11, 2022

The Merry Wives of Windsor

(a revival production)

Directed by Kati Grace Brown

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday January 5, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Friday January 6, 2023

Performances January 7-29, 2023

The lecherous Sir John Falstaff sets his sights on the wives of Windsor, leading to a side splitting evening filled with mischief, schemes, a buck basket, a forest full of fairies and one pair of horns.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday January 15, 2023

Romeo and Juliet (a revival production)

Directed by J.L. Reed

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday February 2, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Friday February 3, 2023

Performances February 4-March 4

Bonus performance Tuesday February 14, 2023

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? We invite you to join us for our 20th anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic love story.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday February 12, 2023

Pericles

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday March 9, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Friday March 10, 2023

Performances March 11-April 1, 2023

A dark and troubling riddle starts the heroic adventure of one man's lifetime, a story of love gained, lost, and gained again. Shakespeare woos us with his most epic theatrical journey. Join us as we follow the noble Pericles over continents and decades, goddesses and pirates, jousts and tempests.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday March 19, 2023

By My Will



By Douglas Post

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday April 6, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Friday April 7, 2023

Performances April 8-30, 2023

No show on Easter Sunday April 9, 2023

For hundreds of years, literary scholars and historians have debated the true authorship of Shakespeare's plays. In this new Comedy, commissioned by ASC's Artistic Director Jeff Watkins, an assortment of 16th century playwrights, poets and regal figures meet up in a unique location to determine who among them may have written the works attributed to the man from Stratford. It's a veritable comic vivisection of the authorship question with twists, turns, and bawdy humor.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday April 16, 2023

As You Like It

$15 General Admission Preview Thurs May 4, 2023

$20 Gen Admission Preview Fri May 5, 2023

Performances May 6-28, 2023

Directed by Laura Cole

"All the world's a stage . . ." We invite you to join us on a trip into Shakespeare's enchanted woods. . . where Rosalind disguises herself as a man as Orlando litters the trees with love notes praising her beauty and virtue. Will the two lovers be united? Will Orlando survive the wrestling match? Will you have a great time? There's no better place to find out than at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this summer!

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday May 14, 2023