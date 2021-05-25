The Atlanta Fringe Festival Returns Online, June 1-13

Atlanta-based performing arts festival's 9th installment will bring together artists from across the globe with shows available to stream in a convenient online format.

Atlanta Fringe Festival is thrilled to announce the 9th annual festival will feature dance, theatre, sketch comedy, storytelling, musicals and more from artists across the U.S. and Europe. The shows, primarily high-definition pre-recorded performances, will be available as on-demand streams that can be viewed anytime during the festival. Additionally, special live performances and livestream parties will allow for audience interaction and Q&A with the artists. Tickets are just $10 with discounted pricing on multi-show passes available via AtlantaFringe.org.

"Like a lot of Fringe festivals this year, we made the choice a long time ago to present everything online this year to make sure our artists and audiences were kept safe," says Atlanta Fringe Executive Director Diana Brown. "Even as we get closer to our normal lives, we know that a lot of people have come to embrace and sometimes prefer the convenience of supporting artists online, so we're happy to provide that for our audience members. Plus, as we know from doing this festival every year, Atlanta is not always the most comfortable place to be walking around in June, so it's nice to spend a year where we can enjoy the Atlanta Fringe Festival in our nice, air-conditioned living rooms."

The 11 companies that make up this year's festival come from all across the U.S., including Atlanta-area locals as well as artists from as far away as Chicago, Alaska and even Amsterdam. The shows run the gamut of performance styles, from family-friendly dance to live improv to a risqué solo musical about polyamory. As in previous years, festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for the favorite shows as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community. These will be awarded during a live-streamed wrap party on June 13.

In addition to the live video performances, Atlanta Fringe will once again feature their audio component, Fringe Audio. The only podcasting network of its kind on the Fringe circuit, Fringe Audio will feature pieces of storytelling and radio theatre, most of them world premieres, submitted by local and International Artists. The shows will be available for streaming via AtlantaFringe.org for FREE starting June 1. One show will receive the $100 Fringe Audio Critics' Choice Award to recognize excellence in podcasting based on writing, voiceover, sound effects, music, mixing and creativity.