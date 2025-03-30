THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY Returns For Two Encore Performances in Atlanta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After six sold-out performances last month, Robert King Jr.'s hit musical, The Voices of Donny Hathaway, is back by popular demand for two special encore performances. The powerful production, which captivated audiences with its emotional depth and musical brilliance, will be staged once again at Encore Film & Music Studio in Atlanta on April 5th and 6th at 3:00 PM.

The Voices of Donny Hathaway stars playwright Robert King Jr. in the titular role of Donny Hathaway, the legendary soul singer whose timeless music and internal struggles come to life in this evocative and poignant performance. The cast also includes the extraordinary talents of Ulrike Stewart, J Avery, Brenda Barnes, Princess Starr, Sierra Thomas, and EJ Mills, all under the direction of Valoneecia Tolbert.

Set against the backdrop of the Essex House Hotel in New York on January 13th, 1979, during a powerful thunderstorm, the production takes the audience on a musical journey through the mind of Donny Hathaway. The show explores not only his iconic music but also his battle with paranoid schizophrenia, shedding light on an important issue often overlooked-mental health awareness.

"The show is an emotional ride," says Tolbert. "It's a beautiful tribute to Donny Hathaway's legacy while tackling the complexity of his mental health struggles."

The Voices of Donny Hathaway is the second production of AMC Performance Company's 2025 season and is produced by Rod Whittaker, Roc Lovelace, Donnita Hathaway, and The Donny Hathaway Legacy Project. The production beautifully balances the joy of Hathaway's music with the raw vulnerability of his personal battles, offering a deeply moving experience that resonates with audiences.

Kron Moore, known for her role in Tyler Perry's The Oval, praised the production, calling it "Good ol' food for the soul." The show's ability to connect with viewers on such a personal level is a testament to its emotional and artistic power.

Tickets for the encore performances are on sale now. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a heartfelt and soul-stirring tribute to one of music's most influential voices.

