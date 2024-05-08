TAPAS Will Return to the Academy Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy Theatre will present the eighth installment of Tapas, the company's annual short play festival where you can get a bite-sized taste of all Atlanta’s artistic flavors. This year’s theme is ‘Green’ and the wide array of interpretations and implications that come with the gorgeous multi-faceted color.

Actor Kenneth Nance Jr says, “Anytime I get to do anything at @academytheatrega it's always a refreshing, fun, and amazing experience filled with great people, and this time is no different. I'm super stoked to return.”

Among the short plays are shows from such notable Atlanta Playwrights as Daniel Guyton, Demmarie Boreland, Hank & Barbar Kimmel, Victoria Nation, Keely Herrick, and Paige Steadman. The subjects range from Fairytale transformations to professional envy, to a fairy disturbed that the person who released them from the absinthe bottle wasn’t worthy.

Artistic Director Robert Drake says, “This year, the shows are being being directed at such a high level. The creation process has been exactly what an Academy Theatre show should be: young people bringing new ideas and ways of doing things while been mentored by more experienced artists with years of experience!

The show is perfect for those sixteen years old and up.

