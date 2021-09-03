Synchronicity Announces Box Office Policy/COVID-19 Statement

Synchronicity Theatre has successfully produced live theatre with Pandemic safety conditions since October 2020. This is due to careful implementation of data-driven recommendations of health care providers and scientists; and a focus to protect the health and well-being of actors, audiences, staff and crews.

The plans use flexibility and research to put this safety at the forefront, and respond carefully to changing conditions. The theatre's commitment to provide a space for audiences to come together live with our artists, whenever we are safely able to do so, reflects our mission to use theatre to build community. Their consistent safety protocols used throughout the past year, developed with the Emory Nell Hodgson School of Nursing, remain in effect.

Safety protocols include:

While Georgia is labeled "High Risk," Synchronicity will require all audience members to provide proof of a Negative COVID test (taken within 72 hours - rapid tests are fine) OR proof of full vaccination to gain admittance to the theatre.

We require all audience members to wear masks at all times.

All staff and actors are fully vaccinated. Everyone working with Synchronicity participates in daily symptoms checks and regular surveillance testing.

All front of house and show technical staff will wear masks at all times.

Our theatre has been renovated to include new air intakes into the space pulling from the outer atrium and second floor lobby, both of which draw in outside air, exchanging the air 5 times/hour. Additionally, HEPA filters which exchange the air at a rate of at least twice/hour were installed at the theatre backstage, in the lobby, and in the theatre space.

Our House Managers oversee careful seating procedures.

The show will go on unless a mandated shut down occurs, at which time we will notify all ticket holders and re-schedule you for a later performance. If you have any symptoms on the day of a performance, please contact us to re-schedule your tickets. We would be happy to move you to another performance or production if need be. This tool from the CDC may be helpful to you: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/coronavirus[1]self-checker.html. We appreciate the patience from our Synchronicity community in regards to these evolving circumstances.

Synchronicity will continue to closely monitor local, state, and federal policies regarding indoor activities and plan safety protocols accordingly. Specific health & safety protocols are subject to change and will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance. Please visit our website for additional information www.synchrotheatre.com