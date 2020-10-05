Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Ballet of Georgia Presents DON QUIXOTE

Oct. 5, 2020  

The State Ballet of Georgia will present four performances of Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote Suite, Georgia Today reports.

Performances take place 15 October through 18 October 2020, at 8pm.

The shows will take place outdoors in the courtyard of the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theater.

Details about reservation options and online tickets for the event will be announced soon.

