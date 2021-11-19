Savannah VOICE Festival to Stream 2020-21 Highlights for Giving Tuesday

To celebrate this year's Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) will be streaming highlights from their 2020-21 digital performances, sponsor spotlights, and Milnes Studio Artists, starting at 8 a.m. to encourage donations to the organization.

"Giving Tuesday is truly the launch of the Giving Season and that's why we would love to show our patrons and the community what their donations to SVF supports through the streaming of this year's festival," said Executive Director, Maria Zouves. "We are grateful for the support of our local organizations, businesses, individual contributions, and patrons all over the world for their generous contributions. We hope people make SVF the non-profit of their choice for donations to on Giving Tuesday."

Giving Tuesday, a nationwide 24-hour online donation initiative, kicks off the giving season and supports more than 3,000 Georgia nonprofits. Giving Tuesday, often described as a national day of giving or a national generosity movement, is held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Since the first annual day of giving in 2012, nonprofit organizations in the United States have raised more than $1.9 billion. In 2019, nonprofits in the US raised more than $500 million dollars online alone. To demonstrate the talent and programs supported by SVF, the Savannah-based organization will be streaming highlights of performances from the last year and a half.

For more information visit: https://www.savannahvoicefestival.org/