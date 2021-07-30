Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 30, 2021  

Savannah VOICE Festival Partners With Old Town Trolley To Provide Transportation To Evening Performances

The Savannah VOICE Festival is partnering with Old Town Trolley for their ninth season to provide shuttle services from The Landings to the second showing of many performances, helping guests "See the Best", from Aug. 10 to Aug. 21.

The Old Town Trolley event shuttle services are limited, so it is suggested to get tickets early. VOICE member trolley tickets are $15 and non-member tickets are $20. Ticket sales for the trolley will end 12 hours before each departure time.

The Old Town Trolley Schedule is:

  • Aug. 10th - ARIA at 8 p.m.: Pickup at 7 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, return pick up at 9 p.m. from Telfair Academy.

  • Aug. 12th - SONG at 8 p.m.: Pickup at 7 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church ,return pick up at 9 p.m. from Telfair Academy.

  • Aug. 13th - BROADWAY at 8 p.m.: Pickup at 7 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, return pick up at 9 p.m. from Asbury Memorial Church.

  • Aug. 17th - FEMME at 8 p.m.: Pickup at 7 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, return pick up at 9 p.m. from Charles Morris Center.

  • Aug. 18th - FLASHBACK at 8 p.m.: Pickup at 7 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, return pick up at 9 p.m. from Charles Morris Center.

  • Aug. 19th - LIVE at 8 p.m.: Pickup at 7 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, return pick up at 9 p.m. from Charles Morris Center.

  • Aug. 20th - ROCK at 8 p.m.: Pickup at 7 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, return pick up at 9 p.m. from Charles Morris Center.

  • Aug 21st - BOHEME at 7:30 p.m.: Pickup at 6:30 p.m. at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, return pick up at 8:45 p.m. from Asbury Memorial Church.

To purchase trolley tickets for any of these performances, please visit https://bit.ly/3l5AWsA.

Old Town Trolley Tours has the largest fleet of trolleys in the city! With 15 stops, this narrated hop-on, hop-off tour will tell you all about the rich history of savannah in about 1.5 hours round trip. The company has been voted "Best Tour" in readers' poll back-to-back years.

For more information about the Savannah VOICE Festival, or to purchase festival tickets, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.

