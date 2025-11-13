THE GOOD DOCTOR Now Running at Lionheart Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lionheart Theatre's production of The Good Doctor, running through November 23, 2025, is a delightful theatrical gem that blends Neil Simon's sharp wit with Anton Chekhov's timeless storytelling. Directed by Myrna Feldman, this charming show offers a series of comic vignettes narrated by "The Writer," each one a humorous and affectionate portrait of human foibles.

Originally a Broadway hit, The Good Doctor is a composite of Simon and Chekhov's talents. The stories range from the absurd to the poignant-a man who sneezes on his boss, a father introducing his son to adulthood in a brothel, and other quirky tales that explore the comedy of everyday life. The humor is infectious, the pacing brisk, and the fun truly unending.

The ensemble cast-Aris Averkiou, Kessler Catterall, Phyllis Giller, Chris Gleason, Ray Reboulet, and Anthony Saylor-brings vibrant energy and versatility to the stage. Each actor takes on multiple roles, showcasing their range and comedic timing. Their chemistry and commitment to character make each vignette sparkle.

Myrna Feldman's direction keeps the show flowing seamlessly, with clever staging and a clear affection for both Simon's humor and Chekhov's humanity. The intimate setting of Lionheart Theatre, housed in a historic 1877 church, adds warmth and immediacy to the performance, making the audience feel like part of the storytelling.

Catch The Good Doctor from November 7-23, 2025: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm, with a special Saturday matinee on November 22 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students, and military.