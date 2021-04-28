Savannah VOICE Festival Announces Return to Live Events

Savannah VOICE Festival has announced a return to live events, outside, masked and socially distanced in line with local and CDC guidelines, on May 13 and May 16, 2021.

On Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m., artist Lauren Jelencovich will present a 60-minute concert of opera classics, Broadway favorites and popular hits, accompanied by pianist Assaf Gleizner, in Pop Goes Puccini. The event is sponsored by Middy Larson and introduces VOICExperience alumna Lauren Jelencovich to Savannah. This talented soprano performed in the virtual 2021 VOICE Gala earlier this year. On May 13 this dynamic artist will share her music and stories from the VOICE studios to the world's stages, touring with the world renowned Yanni and recording opera, musical theatre, and popular song. This event will take place on the outdoor patio at Savannah's Demere Center for Living, 6000 Business Center Drive, located just off Chatham Parkway. Tickets for the concert and reception are priced at $55 per person with a limited number available to ensure social distancing. For more information and to purchase tickets please call 855.766.7372 or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org

On Sunday, May 16, from 1-3 p.m., SVF joins Hospice Savannah for Back to Before - A Live Juke Box Experience. Celebrate with Hospice Savannah and the Savannah VOICE Festival and enjoy performances by Lauren Jelencovich, Jessica Ann Best, Chad Sonka, Mariano Gladić, Jessica Fishenfeld, Scott Joiner, Heather Jones, and Maria Zouves, with Assaf Gleizner on piano. This event will take place on the newly renovated courtyard patio funded by the Dr. Deborah Fulmer and John "Jack" Leigh Endowment at the Hospice In-Patient Unit (formerly Hospice House) at 1352 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah.



Hosted by Suzan Kiepper and Ron Krannich, with Masters of Ceremony Rene & Joe Marinelli, this Live Juke Box Experience by the Savannah VOICE Festival will benefit the work of Hospice Savannah's Palliative Care. Food and Desserts will be provided by local restaurants: Belfords - Cha Bella - Gaslight Group - The Olde Pink House - Yia Yia's Kitchen. There will be an exclusive VIP section courtesy of The Grey. For more information about the work of Hospice Savannah visit www.hospicesavannah.org Tickets are $75 per person with VIP tickets priced at $150 and are available by calling 912.629.1043 or emailing LLMcKinnon@HospiceSavannah.org.

"These will be our first in person events in Savannah in over a year and we are very much looking forward to returning to live audiences, strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention protocols," said Maria Zouves, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Savannah VOICE Festival. "We're delighted to present our talented alumni and to partner with Hospice Savannah to support their mission and vital work in the community."