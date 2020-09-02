Savannah VOICE Festival Announces On-Demand Access To Eighth Season

The Savannah VOICE Festival will be available Monday, Sept. 7, through Sunday September 13, 2020.

Hot on the heels of its successful 2020 season, the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) in partnership with the VOICExperience Foundation (VE), has announced a special replay of its season on-demand for its supporters.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 7, through Sunday September 13, 2020, SVF and VE donors will be able to see all 11 shows from its 'Stay-at-Home' season as the Milnes VOICE programs provide special access as a gesture of gratitude to the those who donated at the society membership level and above (memberships begin at $175).

For 2020 supporters of SVF or VE, including Sponsors, VOICE Society Members, and VOICE Scholarship Fund Donors, on-demand access will be provided. These supporters will receive a private link to the organization's website, which will provide on-demand access to all 11 shows, plus bonus features, from the recent festival.

The eighth annual SVF, which took place completely online from Aug. 8-22, featured programming of opera, musical theatre and song with singers from all around the world. With over 500 minutes of new virtual content produced and streamed during the festival, shows contained musical videos, segments of interesting moments and experiences flavored with southern charm. Reformatted festival favorites ensure impactful shows free to stream for online audiences.

"In creating our Stay-at-Home Season, we wanted to give as many people as we could an opportunity to enjoy music from the comfort and safety of their homes," said SVF and VE Co-founder and Executive Director Maria Zouves. "We are incredibly fortunate that we were able to do this by presenting these events absolutely free, thanks to the generosity of our supporters."

For those who want to enjoy the innovative programming again or for the first time, a donation to SVF to become a member or to VE for its vital scholarship fund to help young singers, makes on-demand access happen.

"Our Scholarship Fund makes it possible for singers to study in our intensives when it might be cost prohibitive for them. We've been offering scholarships to singers through our donations since we began 20 years ago." Maria Zouves explains". When the Savannah VOICE Festival was developed out of the VOICExperience Foundation, we launched our VOICE Society in 2013 in order to support an active community outreach and education program. With membership comes a wonderful sense of community and many benefits regarding the festival. This Labor Day week replay is another example of how we value our members, which includes all of our donors and sponsors of any of the VOICE Programs."

Society Memberships are available to individuals for $175, couples (two adults) for $275, and families (two adults and up to two minors) for $350. For more information about ways to support the SVF, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org/donate/.

The Savannah VOICE Festival is a nonprofit arts organization that brings classical vocal excellence to Savannah, Georgia through a celebration of concerts, events and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Working with its sister organization, VOICExperience, the SVF annually serves of 100 artists, 5,000 audience members and provides over 45 events and community enrichment programs.

To learn more about the SVF or to make a donation, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.

