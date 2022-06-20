Savannah Rep's THE SPITFIRE GRILL Opens Next Month

Savannah Repertory Theatre announced today that its summer musical presentation of The Spitfire Grill will be led by Dani Vazquez in the role of Percy Talbott, who arrives in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin with one suitcase and a number of secrets. Savannah Rep founding member Sandra Karas plays Hannah Ferguson, the Spitfire's long-suffering owner, and Savannah Rep co-founder Jenn Bishop plays Shelby Thorpe, a patron and then employee of the Grill. The musical is full of love, redemption, and family, and is recommended for ages 13 and above.

Joining them in James Valcq and Fred Alley's musical, based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlotoffare, are Christopher Stanley, Ryan McCurdy, Wayne Bucknor Jr., and legendary touring musician and recording artist Dolette McDonald, who will be making her theatrical stage debut. This production has been re-imagined in an actor-musician treatment, with all instrumentation and accompaniment of the bluegrass-inspired score provided by the seven members of the company.

The Spitfire Grill opens July 1st and runs through July 10th at Jenkins Hall on Georgia Southern University's Armstrong Campus. Performances are Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. General Admission is $35 and Senior/Military tickets are $25. Tickets are now on sale at http://savannahrep.org.

The production is directed by Pamela Sears with music direction by Ryan McCurdy, stage management by Erik Bishop, production management by Natasha Drena, set and sound design by John Wright, lighting design by Mike Moynihan, costume design by Tanya Bishop, properties design by Richie Cook, and box office management by Jackie Osterman. The lead production sponsors of The Spitfire Grill are John & Tanya Bishop.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Jennifer Bishop is Managing Director, Stephen Plunk is 2022 Board Chair, and Tyler Gray is 2022 Board Vice-Chair. Savannah Rep is South Georgia's flagship regional theatre and a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

There will be no COVID-19 vaccine, testing, or masking protocols in place for audience members but masking is recommended during the performance.